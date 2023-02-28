Lebanon's national news agency's photo archive stolen

A server containing photographs documenting Lebanon's history since 1961 was stolen from the state news agency's headquarters in Beirut, Information Minister Ziad Makary said on Monday.

He called the theft a crime “of national proportions”.

“The National News Agency’s archive server that includes pictures of all occasions since 1961 was subjected to theft, in addition to the theft of five computers from the archive room,” said Mr Makary.

He said the staff of the National News Agency in Beirut's Hamra area were “surprised” to find the door broken and the room's contents stolen. The Internal Security Forces’ Director General, Major General Imad Othman was called to launch an investigation to find the thieves, he said.

“We will spare no effort to help those concerned to uncover the whole truth until the perpetrator is punished,” said Mr Makary.

The National News Agency was founded in 1961 and the stolen photo archive includes pictures of the country's 1975-1990 civil war.

Lebanon's economic crisis has been called one of the worst in recent world history by the World Bank.

The Lebanese pound has lost more than 95 per cent of its market value, leaving the bankrupt state unable to pay civil servants, including security forces, a decent wage.

This has pushed many civil servants to seek a second job or go to work just a few times a month to save on commuting costs.

Lebanon's economic upheaval has been met by political paralysis, with divided lawmakers unable to agree on a new president and on a cabinet line-up.