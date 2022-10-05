Lebanese MP Cynthia Zarazir demands frozen savings from Beirut bank

Lebanese MP Cynthia Zarazir entered a Byblos Bank branch north of Beirut on Wednesday to demand access to her frozen savings amid mounting anger over the informal capital controls that banks have imposed since 2019.

Ms Zarazir, a first-time legislator elected in May to represent Beirut, entered the bank and demanded $8,500 in cash, according to a live stream of her act that was broadcast by Al Jadeed television channel.

She entered the bank accompanied by her lawyer and representatives of the Lebanese Depositors' Union, an association which seeks to defend depositors' rights and provide legal advice.

Unlike some customers who have demanded their own money, she was not armed.

The branch was immediately shut after she entered.

Fouad Debs, the co-founder of the Depositors' Union, was with Ms Zarazir at the bank to negotiate the release of her savings.

He said Ms Zarazir badly needed her deposit to cover the difference for an operation that her insurance does not fully cover.

“She had been asking for her money for the last two days,” he told The National. “And the bank didn't answer us. So, we decided to go and demand it.”

Mr Debs said Ms Zarazir had been offered the requested amount but at the rate of LL8,000 to the dollar — or about 20 per cent of its worth in dollars.

The bank’s offer is lower than the official rate of LL15,000 to the dollar, set to take effect from November 1.

Mr Deb's called the offer “ridiculous”.

He said the bank was having internal discussions and would come back to Ms Zarazir with another offer.

“Today she's not here demanding her money as an MP, she's here as a normal depositor who is demanding her right to her own money," he said.

"As an MP, she is working to enact a recovery plan that is favorable for everyone — normal people, despoitors, and banks. But today, she is here as a normal person whose savings have been trapped”

Cases of bank hold-ups have increased across Lebanon as residents have grown frustrated with controls.

Depositors can withdraw only limited amounts in US dollars or the Lebanese pound, which has lost more than 95 per cent of its value since the financial crisis began.

Protests blocking the road

Separately, depositors protested against capital controls and the wider financial crisis outside the headquarters of Banque Du Liban in Beirut and blocked the road.

Rami Ollaik, whose organisation Mouttahidoun assists depositors including those involved in entering the banks, described it as a day of “rage” and “escalation”.

Some held signs saying “France, US, do not support [Prime Minister Najib] Mikati”.

“This is meant to [take] things to a higher level. These bank raids are fine, but in the end we are certain the banks are buying time despite these scattered raids here and there,” Mr Ollaik said.

“This is not going to stay the only mode of action because they are planning to go forward with the capital control bill … we need to take [our actions] further.”

Lebanon’s former ambassador to the UAE was among a group of angry depositors who entered at least four banks across Lebanon on Tuesday, demanding access to their frozen savings.

It followed a similar incident on Monday.

Lebanon's banking association has expressed outrage over the hold-ups. A similar surge last month prompted banks to close for about a week.

The public have commended the angry depositors, with some hailing them as heroes.

In September, Sally Hafez went into a Beirut bank branch with a fake pistol and canister of petrol to withdraw $13,000 to pay for her sister’s cancer treatment.