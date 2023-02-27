Millions 'embezzled' by Riad Salameh held in Swiss banks, reports say

A sizeable chunk of the millions of dollars allegedly embezzled by Lebanese central bank chief Riad Salameh is being held by Swiss banks, Switzerland's media reported on Sunday.

Mr Salameh, once lauded as the guardian of the financial sector, has been the target of investigations in at least six European countries since 2020 over alleged financial wrongdoing and corruption.

A Lebanese judge filed new charges against him and his brother Raja, along with former assistant Marianne Hoayek, on Thursday, accusing them of embezzling public funds and money laundering.

Mr Salameh denies all accusations against him.

Twelve Swiss banks have received a large part of the money he is alleged to have embezzled, estimated at up to $500 million, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.

The Swiss weekly said $250 million was left in Raja Salameh's personal account with HSBC's subsidiary in Geneva.

Other amounts ended up with UBS, Credit Suisse, Julius Baer, EFG and Pictet, with the transactions carried out using an offshore company registered in the British Virgin Islands, the report said.

“Considerable sums” were then allegedly used to buy property in several European countries.

SonntagsZeitung reported that some of the funds had already been frozen but federal prosecutors have yet to reveal how much.

Switzerland's federal market regulator Finma has been carrying out preliminary investigations into 12 Swiss banks “for months”, it reported.

A spokesman told the weekly that legal proceedings had been started against two banks in the “Lebanese context”, but their names were not revealed.

Lebanon opened an investigation into Mr Salameh's assets in 2021, after a request for assistance from Switzerland's public prosecutor who was probing more than $300 million in fund movements by the governor and his brother.

Riad Salameh has headed Lebanon's central bank since 1993.

With additional reporting from AFP