Lebanon in political vacuum as president Michel Aoun accepts government resignation

Lebanon was officially in another power vacuum on Sunday as Michel Aoun left the presidential palace.

The divisive 89-year-old leader signed a decree accepting the resignation of the government a day before the end of his term.

“This morning, I sent a letter to the House of Representatives in accordance with my constitutional powers and signed the government's resignation decree,” he wrote on Twitter.

His departure comes despite no agreement on his replacement, after MPs failed to elect a successor in four attempts in Lebanon's deeply divided parliament.

Lebanon is being run by a caretaker government as political divisions have prevented the creation of a new Cabinet since parliamentary elections this year.

In the event of a presidential vacuum, the government is supposed to take on presidential powers. But it will be the first time a caretaker government will be called upon to fill the vacuum since the end of Lebanon's civil war 32 years ago.

Lebanon has been in the grip of an economic crisis that has been described by the World Bank as one of the worst in modern history. There is spiralling national debt, a banking crisis and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. All of these challenges have combined during political upheaval and nationwide protests.

The failure to find a successor to Mr Aoun was not unexpected and has precedent — it took 46 sessions and 29 months for parliament to elect him in 2016.

In the country's confessional system, the presidency is always reserved for a Maronite Christian.

A few thousand supports gathered outside the presidential palace in Baabda to send off the former army chief who founded the Free Patriotic Movement, the political party which is allied with Iran-backed Hezbollah.

His departure came as Lebanon's most senior Maronite Christian cleric on Sunday accused authorities of creating a political vacuum by leaving the presidency unfilled.

Mr Aoun's term officially ends on Monday.

Patriarch Beshara Al Rai said they had “left this supreme and essential presidency in a vacuum, either deliberately, or out of stupidity or selfishness”.