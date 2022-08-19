Lebanon arrests Saddam Hussein's grandnephew over alleged role in Camp Speicher massacre

Lebanese authorities have arrested a grandnephew of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein for his alleged involvement in the 2014 Camp Speicher massacre.

During the 2014 attack, ISIS members executed as many as 1,700 Iraqi military cadets, sending shock waves around the world.

Abdullah Yasser Sabawi, the grandson of Hussein’s half-brother Sabawi Ibrahim Al Tikriti, was detained in the Lebanese city of Jbeil.

“He is accused of carrying out criminal operations that resulted in the death of thousands of innocents, based on an Interpol warrant that has been enforced by the relevant Lebanese security agencies,” Abbas Ibrahim, head of Lebanon’s General Security intelligence agency, told Al Iraqiya.

“We operate as per the international law, the judiciary and the warrants of exchanging and extraditing fugitives among nations, especially a brotherly country like Iraq.

“We in turn reject any impunity and we support the implementation of the law without any interference or pressures, and this is our duty towards our people in Iraq.”

Mr Sabawi has reportedly lived in Lebanon for a number of years.

The massacre at Camp Speicher became a symbol of ISIS brutality as the terrorist group expanded its presence in the country.