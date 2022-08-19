Lebanon arrests Saddam Hussein's grandnephew over alleged role in Camp Speicher massacre

Abdullah Yasser Sabawi was detained in the city of Jbeil

FILE - In this April 3, 2015 file photo, an Iraqi man prays for his slain relative, at the site of a mass grave, believed to contain the bodies of Iraqi soldiers killed by Islamic State group militants when they overran Camp Speicher military base, in Tikrit, Iraq. U.N. investigators have collected millions of call data records implicating Islamic State militants in atrocities committed in northern Iraq, but delays in passing a law to govern war crimes probes is hindering the pursuit of justice, according to the head of the investigation. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed, File)
The National
Aug 19, 2022
Lebanese authorities have arrested a grandnephew of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein for his alleged involvement in the 2014 Camp Speicher massacre.

During the 2014 attack, ISIS members executed as many as 1,700 Iraqi military cadets, sending shock waves around the world.

Abdullah Yasser Sabawi, the grandson of Hussein’s half-brother Sabawi Ibrahim Al Tikriti, was detained in the Lebanese city of Jbeil.

“He is accused of carrying out criminal operations that resulted in the death of thousands of innocents, based on an Interpol warrant that has been enforced by the relevant Lebanese security agencies,” Abbas Ibrahim, head of Lebanon’s General Security intelligence agency, told Al Iraqiya.

“We operate as per the international law, the judiciary and the warrants of exchanging and extraditing fugitives among nations, especially a brotherly country like Iraq.

“We in turn reject any impunity and we support the implementation of the law without any interference or pressures, and this is our duty towards our people in Iraq.”

Mr Sabawi has reportedly lived in Lebanon for a number of years.

The massacre at Camp Speicher became a symbol of ISIS brutality as the terrorist group expanded its presence in the country.

Updated: August 19, 2022, 6:00 PM
