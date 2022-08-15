Hadi Matar: Salman Rushdie's attacker and his family links to Lebanon

Barely a stone's throw from the border with Israel, Yaroun is an inland village in Lebanon’s deep south sitting 800 metres above sea level.

Given its location, the area has often been caught up in the cross-border conflict between the two countries.

Yaroun is also the home of the father of Hadi Matar, the 24-year-old man charged with attempting to murder the author Salman Rushdie at the weekend in the US.

Although the family emigrated to the US before the birth of Mr Matar, his father returned to Lebanon several years ago and is believed to be working as a shepherd.

According to Yaroun’s mayor, the father is refusing to talk to anyone and normally keeps himself to himself.

"His father is in the country now but he has locked himself in and is not accepting to give any kind of statement to anyone," Ali Tehfe told Reuters. "We tried with him, we sent people, we went and knocked on the door but he is not agreeing to speak to anyone."

It was Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the former Iranian supreme leader, who issued a fatwa calling for Rushdie’s death in 1989. It was a year after the release of Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses, which some Muslims felt offered a blasphemous interpretation of the Prophet Mohammed’s life. Iran has "categorically" denied involvement in the attack, although Mr Matar has reportedly had contact with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The south of Lebanon is a power base for Hezbollah, the Iran-backed political party and armed group that has often fought with Israel.

Hezbollah has not officially commented on the attack on Rushdie but an anonymous official from the group told Reuters that “we don't know anything about this subject so we will not comment”.

Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah has previously said the fatwa against Rushdie should be implemented.

Mr Tehfe said he had "no information at all" on the political views of the parents or Mr Matar when asked if the alleged attacker was sympathetic towards Hezbollah.

Mr Matar’s US-based mother Silvana Fardos said her son had “changed” during a four-week trip to Lebanon in 2018.

“I was expecting him to come back motivated, to complete school, to get his degree and a job. But instead he locked himself in the basement. He had changed a lot, he didn't say anything to me or his sisters for months,” she told the Daily Mail.

“I couldn't tell you much about his life after that because he has isolated me since 2018. If I approach him sometimes he says 'hi', sometimes he just ignores me and walks away.”

Mr Matar, of Fairview, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault at a court on Sunday.