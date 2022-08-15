Salman Rushdie attack suspect 'had contact with Iran's IRGC'

The man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie had contact with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, intelligence officials are reported to have said

Hadi Matar, of Fairview, New Jersey, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder and assault in court on Sunday.

The alleged attacker “had been in direct contact with members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on social media”, Vice magazine reported, citing “European and Middle Eastern intelligence officials”.

Mr Matar is being held without bail, after prosecutors said he carried out a “targeted, unprovoked, pre-planned attack,” on Mr Rushdie.

Mr Rushdie, author of The Satanic Verses, suffered serious injuries when he was stabbed in the neck and abdomen as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution, in western New York.

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Iranian state institutions had “incited violence” against the author “for generations”.

“State-affiliated media recently gloated about the attempt on his life. This is despicable,” Mr Blinken said.

Iran's government has not officially commented on the attack, but coverage of the incident in state news agencies painted the victim in a negative light, calling him "Islamophobic" and an author of an "anti-Islam" book.

Iranian state-owned PressTV said "observers hinted at a potential link between the incident and a conspiracy to foment Islamophobia in the West".

The Indian-born British-American writer has been recovering from his serious injuries since then.

On Sunday, Mr Rushdie’s son, Zafar, issued a statement about his father’s condition.

“My father remains in critical condition in hospital receiving extensive ongoing medical treatment. We are extremely relieved that yesterday he was taken off the ventilator and additional oxygen and he was able to say a few words,” he said.

Speaking to Vice, an unnamed Nato official said the attack “had all the hallmarks of a ‘guided’ attack", where an intelligence service talks a supporter into action, without direct support or involvement in the attack itself.

Investigators have so far not revealed that there was a direct link between the Iranian government and Mr Rushdie’s attacker.

Another Middle Eastern intelligence official told Vice that it is unlikely the attacker decided to act on his own accord.

“A 24-year-old born in the United States does not come up with Salman Rushdie as a target on his own,” he said.

“Even an avid consumer of Iranian propaganda would have some difficulty finding references to Rushdie compared to all the other, modern enemies designated by the regime.”

$3 million offered to kill Rushdie

Iran’s former supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had issued a religious edict calling for Mr Rushdie’s death a year after The Satanic Verses came out in 1988.

A bounty of about $3 million was offered for anyone who killed Rushdie.

The book has been criticised by many Muslims for what they described as the blasphemous interpretation of the Prophet Muhammad’s life, on which a character in the story supposedly based on.

Khomeini’s successor as supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, did not overturn or revise the edict and had doubled down on its validity as recently as 2017.

“The decree is as Imam Khomeini issued,” he said.