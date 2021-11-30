Lebanese minister pleads for water as forest fires rage near Beirut

Lebanon’s Environment Minister urged people with access to water tankers to send them to a Beirut suburb on Tuesday as forest fires expanded to threaten local greenery.

Nasser Yassine’s Twitter plea highlighted how Lebanese institutions are struggling to provide basic services, two years into the country's economic crisis.

“The wind is helping spread the fire and firefighters are running out of the water that they pulled from the village well. That’s why I put out a tweet,” Mr Yassine told The National from Bchamoun, 20 kilometres south of the capital.

Mr Yassine rushed to the scene this morning to monitor the firefighting operation.

His plea was echoed by Beirut's fire brigade, which called on "everyone who has the ability in and around the Bchamoun area to secure water to supply fire engines."

بحاجة الى صهاريج مياه للتوجه الى بشامون حي الصحرا لتأمين مياه لسيارات الإطفاء.



Seven wildfires are raging in Bchamoun, Lebanon's Civil Defence said.

Mr Yassine said longer summers, high temperatures and gusts of wind created a “dangerous mix” that make forest fires more frequent.

Wildfires raged for three days earlier this month, destroying large areas of greenery in the Mount Lebanon district.

“The situation doesn’t help. There is climate change, neglect and people throwing garbage in the forests … This all makes matters worse,” he said, adding that the ministry was trying to focus on fire prevention.

The Bchamoun municipality is working to secure water tankers to extinguish the blaze, he said.

Municipalities with limited means have for decades relied heavily on volunteers to extinguish wildfires.

"We’re also trying to get water from Beirut and the surrounding areas," Mr Yassine said.

In the past two years Lebanon’s economic collapse has pushed nearly 80 per cent of the population into poverty and plunged the country into near-darkness as cash-strapped state institutions can no longer provide basic services, including electricity.