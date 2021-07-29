Lebanon asks Cyprus to help fight fires after volunteer dies

Lebanon asked neighbouring Cyprus to send helicopters to help the Lebanese army and Civil Defence fight fires that killed a local volunteer and threaten residential areas in north Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported on Thursday.

“Communication was made with Cypriot authorities to send helicopters,” said the secretary general of the Higher Relief Commission, Maj Gen Mohammad Kheir, who supervised operations in the northern tip of Lebanon in the region of Qobayat, where fires started on Wednesday afternoon.

“We have been working hard to put [the fires] out but we are facing difficulties in extinguishing them because of the rugged mountains and valleys in the area,” Gen Kheir told the NNA.

Strong winds drove the fires from the Lebanese region of Hermel into Syrian territory, destroying large stretches of pine and larch forests in the Lebanese town of Al Ruwaymah.

George Abou Moussa, a Civil Defence official in charge of forest fires, told The National that the blaze was uncontrollable.

“There are strong winds and fires are still burning around houses,” he said. The Civil Defence had dispatched about 20 fire engines.

Lebanon requested help from Cypress to help fight fires in Qobayat, in the north of the country. Reuters

Mr Abou Moussa denied rumours on social media that the fire engines did not have enough fuel to get to the scene. Lebanon is currently suffering severe fuel shortages caused by the country’s financial crisis.

The NNA reported on Wednesday evening that in the town of Kaftroun, local volunteer Amin M had died after falling on his head as he helped to fight the blaze. The volunteer was not working with the Red Cross, its communications adviser Rodney Eid told The National.

Strong forest fires are common in Lebanon and are increasing as a result of a combination of factors, including poor management. Experts previously told The National that the government has failed to implement a national strategy for fire management.

On Wednesday evening, the Red Cross said on Twitter that it had taken eight people to hospital and rescued 17 others from their homes. No-one else had been taken to the hospital as of Thursday afternoon, Mr Eid said.

طوافات #الجيش_اللبناني وعناصره يعملون منذ الامس على اخماد الحرائق الهائلة المندلعة في عكار والهرمل.#LebaneseArmy pic.twitter.com/IXOFj4iAh2 — الجيش اللبناني (@LebarmyOfficial) July 29, 2021

The federation of municipalities of Jabal Akroum released a statement, published on Thursday morning, appealing for help.

“We call on the army leadership to send helicopters as fast as possible otherwise the fire may reach residential areas at any moment,” it read.

“The fire is still raging, devouring pine trees and oaks and reaching orchards with fruit trees, which are the only source of livelihood” for locals.

Uncontrollable forest fires in mid-October 2019 caused widespread public anger, which was shortly followed by mass anti-government protests triggered by a minister’s attempt to tax WhatsApp calls.

The country’s financial and economic crisis has worsened in the past two years.

More than half the Lebanese population lives in poverty.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

