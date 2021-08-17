Hospitals in blast-hit north Lebanon struggle with power cuts

The emergency entrance to the Geitaoui hospital, where people injured in a fuel tanker explosion in Akkar receive treatment, in Beirut, on August 15. EPA

Hospitals in the Akkar region of north Lebanon, where a fuel tank explosion killed at least 28 people this week, struggled to operate on Tuesday as life-threatening power and telecoms cuts swept the area.

Lights and phone lines went out across the impoverished and marginalised region that has long suffered from an ailing power grid but is now dealing with a crisis due to severe diesel shortages nationwide.

Less than two days ago the fuel tank exploded in the village of Tleil, scorching people gathered for petrol that the army was distributing.

About 80 people including soldiers were injured, many of them with severe burns, overwhelming hospitals.

Fuel shortages since the start of summer have aggravated hardship in the country of more than 6 million, which is in the throes of an economic crisis described by the World Bank as one of the worst since the mid-19th century.

Without the diesel to power private generators, businesses, hospitals and even the country's main telecoms operator have had to reduce operations or close because of power cuts lasting up to 22 hours a day.

In Akkar, hospitals storing corpses of victims in Sunday's blast were without power, internet and working landlines, as health officials pleaded for help from the authorities.

"We have a stock of 700 litres of diesel fuel which will last for only one day," said Riad Rahal, director of Rahal Hospital in the Akkar town of Halba.

The nearby El Youssef hospital also had enough stock of diesel to last until Wednesday morning but no working phone lines, said Nathaline El Chaar, assistant to the director.

"Since yesterday, landlines have been out of service ... and we are trying hard to secure diesel," Ms El Chaar told AFP.

She said the hospital's diesel provider had delayed deliveries, fearing attacks on a north Lebanon motorway where in recent days angry groups seized fuel from lorries.

But the official National News Agency said on Tuesday that diesel shortages and power cuts forced the Ogero telecoms provider to cut internet, landlines and mobile phone services in several parts of Akkar, paralysing banks, businesses and state offices.

Ogero chief Imad Kreidieh warned that other regions in Lebanon would have to follow unless the situation improved.

In the southern suburbs of Beirut, shots were fired at a petrol station in the latest incident as motorists lined up in long queues.

The NNA said the army was sent to the area after several people were wounded in the shooting, but did not provide more details.

A security source told AFP that people who had illegally stored petrol at a pumping station fired live rounds as soldiers tried to confiscate their stock.

They also started a fire at the petrol station, accusing its owner of having tipped off the army.

Videos and pictures circulating on social media showed men firing machineguns, although the authenticity of the footage could not be verified.

The army on Saturday started raiding petrol stations and confiscating stocks of fuel that distributors have been hoarding to sell at a higher price in the black market or across the border in Syria.

Lebanon's military said on Twitter it had seized more than 4.3 million litres of petrol and 2.2 million litres of fuel oil between Saturday and Monday.

It forced the owners of these supplies to sell almost all of the petrol and 1.6 million litres of fuel oil to hospitals, bakeries and a power utility, and to distribute more for free, the military said.

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 720hp Torque: 770Nm Price: Dh1,100,000 On sale: now

Profile of RentSher Started: October 2015 in India, November 2016 in UAE Founders: Harsh Dhand; Vaibhav and Purvashi Doshi Based: Bangalore, India and Dubai, UAE Sector: Online rental marketplace Size: 40 employees Investment: $2 million

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

The specs: 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Price, base / as tested Dh274,000 (estimate) Engine 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder Gearbox Nine-speed automatic Power 245hp @ 4,200rpm Torque 500Nm @ 1,600rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

The essentials What: Emirates Airline Festival of Literature When: Friday until March 9 Where: All main sessions are held in the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Price: Sessions range from free entry to Dh125 tickets, with the exception of special events. Hot Tip: If waiting for your book to be signed looks like it will be timeconsuming, ask the festival’s bookstore if they have pre-signed copies of the book you’re looking for. They should have a bunch from some of the festival’s biggest guest authors. Information: www.emirateslitfest.com



BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Saturday, May 16 (kick-offs UAE time) Borussia Dortmund v Schalke (4.30pm)

RB Leipzig v Freiburg (4.30pm)

Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin (4.30pm)

Fortuna Dusseldorf v Paderborn (4.30pm)

Augsburg v Wolfsburg (4.30pm)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Monchengladbach (7.30pm) Sunday, May 17 Cologne v Mainz (4.30pm),

Union Berlin v Bayern Munich (7pm) Monday, May 18 Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (9.30pm)

Getting there

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Tbilisi from Dh1,025 return including taxes

Financial considerations before buying a property Buyers should try to pay as much in cash as possible for a property, limiting the mortgage value to as little as they can afford. This means they not only pay less in interest but their monthly costs are also reduced. Ideally, the monthly mortgage payment should not exceed 20 per cent of the purchaser’s total household income, says Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching. “If it’s a rental property, plan for the property to have periods when it does not have a tenant. Ensure you have enough cash set aside to pay the mortgage and other costs during these periods, ideally at least six months,” she says. Also, shop around for the best mortgage interest rate. Understand the terms and conditions, especially what happens after any introductory periods, Ms Glynn adds. Using a good mortgage broker is worth the investment to obtain the best rate available for a buyer’s needs and circumstances. A good mortgage broker will help the buyer understand the terms and conditions of the mortgage and make the purchasing process efficient and easier.

