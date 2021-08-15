Lebanon's Hezbollah says it will begin importing fuel from Iran

Vehicles queue outside a petrol station in Beirut while Lebanese army soldiers supervise entry on August 14. Getty

Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah will begin to import petrol and diesel from Iran, its leader said on Sunday.

Lebanon is experiencing a severe fuel shortage that has caused long lines at petrol stations and extended power cuts to up to 22 hours a day.

Hospitals, bakeries and other essential centres have said that dwindling stocks will cause them to shut down.

"I assure you, yes, God willing, we will definitely bring diesel and gasoline from Iran," Hassan Nasrallah said. He said the government was no longer able to provide fuel.

In June, Mr Nasrallah said the logistics needed for such a step were in place and that Hezbollah could bring in the fuel while bypassing the central bank, to avoid breaching US sanctions.

He said on Sunday that Iran had assured him it would stand by Lebanon, and he blamed the Lebanese government and American influence for a lack of response to the Iranian offer.

"It's settled," Mr Nasrallah said.

He said he would inform people of the timeline in the next two to three days.

