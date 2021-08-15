Lebanon explosion: At least 20 dead in fuel truck explosion in Akkar

Lebanese army soldiers and Red Cross members are seen near the site of a fuel tanker explosion in Akkar, in northern Lebanon. Reuters

At least 20 people have been killed following an oil tanker explosion in the northern Lebanese town of Akkar, the Lebanese Red Cross said.

The Red Cross confirmed 79 people were also wounded in the incident.

The incident comes amid widespread fuel shortages in recent days, with much of the country without electricity, and long queues at petrol stations after central Bank governor Riyad Salameh this week announced that fuel subsidies would be drastically cut.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately clear.

The tragedy has heaped new misery on a country already struck by an economic crisis and severe fuel shortages that have crippled hospitals and caused power cuts lasting 22 hours a day.

Videos from the blast circulating on social media showed a large fire consuming metal scraps.

"Look at how the people are burning," a man can be heard saying in one video shared by a local news outlet. "Our teams have transported 20 dead bodies ... from the fuel tanker explosion in #AKKAR to hospitals in the area," the Lebanese Red Cross said on Twitter.

Yassine Metlej, an employee at an Akkar hospital, said that the facility had received at least seven corpses and dozens of burn victims.

"The corpses are so charred that we can't identify them," he told AFP. "Some have lost their faces, others their arms."

He said the hospital had to turn away most of the wounded because it is unable to treat severe burns. An employee at another nearby hospital who asked to be identified only as Mohammad said that more than 30 wounded people had flocked to the facility.

"They all have burns," he said, adding that they were turned away because the hospital isn't equipped to treat such cases.

Others found care 25 kilometres away at the Al-Salam hospital in the northern city of Tripoli, the only facility in the region able to handle burn patients.

Dire fuel shortage

Lebanon, hit by a financial crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the planet's worst since the 1850s, has been grappling with soaring poverty, a plummeting currency and dire fuel shortages.

The Lebanese army on Saturday said it seized thousands of litres of gasoline and diesel that distributors were stockpiling at stations across the country.

Fuel shortages have left many with just two hours of electricity a day, while several hospitals have recently warned they may have to close due to power outages.

The Akkar explosion comes less than two weeks after Lebanon marked the first anniversary of a blast at the Beirut port last summer that killed more than 200 people.

On August 4, 2020, a haphazardly stored stock of ammonium nitrate fertiliser exploded and left swathes of the capital looking like a war zone.

It was one of history's largest non-nuclear explosions.

In the year since, no officials have been held to account for that blast.

Former prime minister Saad Hariri drew a link between the Akkar and Beirut explosions in a statement shared on Twitter.

"The Akkar massacre is not different from the port massacre," he said. "If this was a country that respects its people, its officials would resign, from the president to the very last person responsible for this neglect."

مجزرة #عكار لا تختلف عن مجزرة #المرفأ.

رحم الله الشهداء واسكنهم فسيح جناته

شفى الله الجرحى والمصابين.

ما حصل في الجريمتين لو كان هناك دولة تحترم الإنسان لاستقال مسؤوليها، بدءا برئيس الجمهورية إلى اخر مسؤول عن هذا الإهمال

طفح الكيل.

حياة اللبنانيين و أمنهم اولوية الاولويات. — Saad Hariri (@saadhariri) August 15, 2021

Despite a spiralling economic crisis, political wrangling has delayed the formation of a new government after the last cabinet resigned in the wake of the port blast.

International donors have pledged hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid to Lebanon. But the money is conditional on the formation of a new government prepared to spearhead reforms, and on the resumption of talks with the International Monetary Fund.

