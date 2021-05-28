Latest Gaza war wreaked havoc on safe areas

The streets of Gaza City are scarred by the ruins of an unprecedented urban war in which even neighbourhoods once thought safe are now strewn with rubble.
“All the previous wars that happened in Gaza … we called it the most safe place here,” said Mohamed Jawad Mahdi, standing beside the ruins of Al Jalaa tower in the heart of the city.
Homes, offices and the newsrooms of Associated Press and Al Jazeera were all destroyed when the building was bombed this month.
Days into a ceasefire, Gazans who rarely left home during the conflict stood to look at the deformed landscape. Some took photos at the base of Al Jalaa, while horse-drawn carts loaded with breeze blocks trotted past.
“It’s like the most famous street in Gaza,” said Mr Mahdi, 32, whose family owned the tower.
“When they are targeting this area ... it’s a new level. It’s a new stage with the fight between Gaza and Israel,” he said.
The destruction of the tower and its international media offices drew global attention, as Mr Mahdi's father was filmed pleading on the phone with an Israeli officer for more time to empty the building.
Throughout the 11-day war, the Israeli military phoned residents of multi-storey buildings and ordered them to evacuate before imminent air strikes.
Israel said Al Jalaa housed military assets belonging to Hamas, the group that rules Gaza, and accused its militants of embedding themselves among civilians; charges the group denies.
The Israeli military has refused to make its evidence public, although a US official said Washington has received intelligence related to the attack.
“The first question my father asked himself was: ‘What did we do to have this punishment from the Israeli forces? Why did it happen to us?'” Mr Mahdi said.
He and dozens of relatives who lived in the tower initially crammed into one apartment, before being taken in by various family members.
Near the former tower, Nagham Al Najjar, 26, returned to work at an English language centre for the first time since the May 21 ceasefire.
"Some of the students lost some of their relatives, some of them lost homes," she said. Ms Al Najjar fled her home during the fighting.
“Most of them were shocked and were affected psychologically,” she said of the students, who were taking a refresher class rather than full lessons.
While the Al Jalaa tower was destroyed without casualties, other attacks in the centre of Gaza city came without warning.
“I don’t know why they attacked us,” said Sobhy Abu Al Ouf, 17, in the city’s main Shifa hospital.
“Why have we been attacked in a place like this, in a neighbourhood like this?” he said.
Mr Al Ouf said he had gone to the supermarket late one night when the shelling started, killing two of his sisters, four cousins and an aunt. His mother remains in intensive care.
More than 40 people were killed in the attack on Al Wehda Street, in the centre of Gaza City.
The Israeli military said the foundations of apartment blocks collapsed when fighter jets attacked Hamas tunnels. But Omar Abu Al Ouf, a distant relative of Sobhy Abu Al Ouf, said his home took three direct hits when the street was bombed.
“My father refused to leave because he said our home is secure and our neighbourhood is secure, and we are all civilians,” he said from his hospital bed, his skin covered in cuts.
Omar's parents, sister, brother and two of his grandparents were killed in the bombing.
The 16-year-old spent hours under the rubble beside the body of his sister.
“I was sure that my family died, because I called them but no one responded,” he said.
Both Israel and Hamas are being accused of war crimes over their attacks on civilians.
Israel has not said how many bombs it dropped on Gaza, although a military official said thousands of targets had been hit.
Gaza militants launched more than 4,000 rockets, according to the Israeli military, which killed 10 civilians and wounded 119 others.
The fighting was the worst since 2014 and killed 256 Gazans, including 66 children, and injured almost 2,000, including more than 600 children, according to the UN.
Hundreds of Palestinians are homeless, with some returning to the ruins to salvage belongings. On city streets covered in mounds of rubble, business owners whose shops still stand are making repairs.
Others, such as barber Hashim Al Jarousha, 33, found only a wasteland.
"I was so shocked, I had a breakdown," he said, recalling how he used to get grooms ready for their weddings at his barbershop.
“After two days I decided to be strong and collected my ideas.
“I decided to re-establish the place from the beginning, at the same place, above the rubble," he said, moments after trimming a man’s hair beside a pile of concrete.
Mina Al-Oraibi: 'Managing' the crisis in Palestine-Israel is making it impossible to solve
Raghida Dergham: Here's how Iran is planning to exploit the Palestine-Israel crisis
National Editorial: Why Palestinians are entitled to live in Jerusalem in peace
Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents:
- For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”
- If you’re an experienced investor, and have $10,000 or more to invest, consider Saxo Bank. “Saxo Bank offers a more comprehensive trading platform with advanced features and insight for more experienced users. It offers a more personalised approach to opening and operating an account on their platform,” he says.
- Finally, StashAway could work for those who want a hands-off approach to their investing. “It removes one of the biggest challenges for novice traders: picking the securities in their portfolio,” Mr Nair says. “A goal-based approach or view towards investing can help motivate residents who may usually shy away from investment platforms.”
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged like honeycomb.
It was discovered in 2004, when Russian-born Manchester scientists Andrei Geim and Kostya Novoselov were "playing about" with sticky tape and graphite - the material used as "lead" in pencils.
Placing the tape on the graphite and peeling it, they managed to rip off thin flakes of carbon. In the beginning they got flakes consisting of many layers of graphene. But as they repeated the process many times, the flakes got thinner.
By separating the graphite fragments repeatedly, they managed to create flakes that were just one atom thick. Their experiment had led to graphene being isolated for the very first time.
At the time, many believed it was impossible for such thin crystalline materials to be stable. But examined under a microscope, the material remained stable, and when tested was found to have incredible properties.
It is many times times stronger than steel, yet incredibly lightweight and flexible. It is electrically and thermally conductive but also transparent. The world's first 2D material, it is one million times thinner than the diameter of a single human hair.
But the 'sticky tape' method would not work on an industrial scale. Since then, scientists have been working on manufacturing graphene, to make use of its incredible properties.
In 2010, Geim and Novoselov were awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics. Their discovery meant physicists could study a new class of two-dimensional materials with unique properties.
1799 - First small pox vaccine administered
1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery
1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases
1895 - Discovery of x-rays
1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time
1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin
1953 - Structure of DNA discovered
1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place
1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill
1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury.
1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out
The programme will be presented over two weeks and will cover the following topics:
- Learning, scripting, storytelling and basic shots
- Master on-camera presence and advanced script writing
- Beating the algorithm and reaching your core audience
The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store
To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname.
The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message.
Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.
The Gentlemen
Director: Guy Ritchie
Stars: Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant
Three out of five stars
Directed by: Craig Gillespie
Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry
4/5
