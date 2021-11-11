Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein promoted to military captain

King Abdullah of Jordan promoted Crown Prince Hussein to the rank of captain in the military, the latest move by the monarch aimed at raising his son's profile.

The king himself bestowed the promotion, from first lieutenant.

Prince Hussein, who like most male members of the Jordanian royal family graduated from Sandhurst in the UK, is a commander in a mechanised military unit in central Jordan.

He made an official visit to Egypt this week, meeting President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in Cairo and attending an Egyptian Army drill. In an Instagram post, he said they discussed co-operation, "especially in economic and tourism-related fields".

In May the prince gave his first interview to local media, speaking to official television about how he uses social media “to reach people directly”.

He said he has a “special relationship” with the military and that Jordan “stood against the odds” since it was founded as the Emirate of Transjordan a century ago.

Crown Prince Hussein has recently recovered from the coronavirus disease, exiting home quarantine on October 10. He told his Instagram followers it was "good to be back".

In Amman on Wednesday, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, held talks with the king, reviewing longstanding ties between Jordan and the UAE.