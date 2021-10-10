Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah of Jordan says he has left quarantine

Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah of Jordan said on Sunday his quarantine for Covid-19 was complete.

He had tested positive for the coronavirus at the end of last month.

“At the office after concluding home quarantine,” the prince said in an Instagram post under his picture.

“It’s good to be back.”

On September 27, the Royal Hashemite Court said Prince Hussein had tested positive after showing mild symptoms, while King Abdullah II and Queen Rania had tested negative.

All have been vaccinated against Covid-19.

The palace said in September that the king and queen would self-isolate for five days, in accordance with Jordan’s pandemic rules.

Jordanian authorities have recorded more than 833,000 cases of Covid-19 and 10,811 deaths in the kingdom to date.