Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets King of Jordan in Amman

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, held talks with the King of Jordan in Amman on Wednesday.

Sheikh Abdullah and King Abdullah II reviewed the long-standing ties between the nations during the meeting in the Jordanian capital.

Sheikh Abdullah shared the greetings of President Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to the monarch and expressed their best wishes for the progress and prosperity of his country.

King Abdullah reciprocated the greetings to the UAE leaders and his desire for the continued development and prosperity of the Emirates.

King Abdullah II of Jordan greets Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, in the Jordanian capital. Photo: Wam

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the solid fraternal ties binding the UAE and Jordan and highlighted the aspirations of the leadership of both countries to support the best interests of their people.

The meeting in the Jordanian capital was also attended by Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State, and Ahmed Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan.

Sheikh Abdullah also met Ayman Safadi, Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, during his visit to Amman.

The ministers discussed ways to further strengthen the partnership between the nations, with a particular focus on investment, the economy, tourism, culture and defence.

They reviewed a meeting between Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and King Abdullah II of Jordan in May, which was also aimed at bolstering the positive friendship enjoyed by the Middle East neighbours.

The pair also addressed several regional issues of mutual concern and underlined the importance of working together to overcome common challenges and achieve security and stability in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah extended his greetings and congratulations to Safadi on the centenary of the founding of Jordan.

He said both countries strived to forge even closer links and hailed Jordan's key role in supporting joint Arab action and achieving stability in the region.

Mr Safadi offered his congratulations to the UAE on its upcoming Golden Jubilee celebrations and praised the successful staging of Expo 2020 Dubai.

He thanked the UAE for helping Jordan to deal with economic challenges and for its support of its citizens residing in the Emirates.