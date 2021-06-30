Jordanian teen torture victim welcomes death penalties

The entrance to the market in Zarqa where both the victim's and the suspects' families had stalls. Also pictured on the left is the empty stall belonging to the men now charged with the attack on the 16-year-old boy. (Charlie Faulkner for The National)

Saleh Hamdan was 16 when a group of men kidnapped him and took him to a remote spot before chopping off his hands and gouging out one of his eyes.

The attack in October last year sparked outrage in the Jordanian town of Zarqa, where the incident took place, and across the country.

On Tuesday, the Jordanian State Security Court upheld a June 15 verdict against 10 of the men involved.

Six of them received the death penalty, one faces a 15-year prison sentence and another a 10-year sentence. The remaining two will receive a one-year jail term for their involvement.

The public prosecutor presented 26 witnesses over the course of the five-month trial, state news agency Petra reported.

"The defendants, including a fugitive, face serious charges, including terrorism and spreading fear among the public, gang formation, rape, kidnapping, causing a permanent disability, possessing a firearm without a licence, resisting the security forces and attempted murder," the agency said.

Saleh was left stranded about seven kilometres from the nearest hospital. He was eventually rescued by passers-by.

The teenager, who is described as the 'Zarqa Boy' in local media, has since been fitted with prosthetic limbs. He welcomed Tuesday's ruling.

"I thank the State Security Court for their just [ruling] and for protecting my rights," he said.

Video of a wounded Saleh, bleeding from his hands and eyes, was widely circulated online. The person who filmed the clip was arrested, Petra reported.

“A life sentence isn’t enough for what these men have done to Saleh,” Hamdan's uncle, Abu Jihad, previously told The National.

“When we found out what had happened, grown men cried, my wife collapsed and had a nervous breakdown and another of the male relatives crashed his car into a wall out of sheer anger.”

Solidarity with Saleh grew on social media following the incident, with people calling for his attackers' execution.

Jordan's King Abdullah II also called for the "most severe" punishment to be meted out to the perpetrators, according to Justice Minister Bassam Talhouni.

"His Majesty, the King, gave clear directives to all concerned agencies to provide the necessary medical attention to the victim and take the strictest legal measures against those who commit crimes that terrify society," Mr Talhouni said in October.

