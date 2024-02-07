Iran-backed militia leaders target of Baghdad blast

Two leaders of an Iran-backed militant group were killed in a suspected drone strike in Baghdad on Wednesday night.

Consecutive blasts were heard in the east of the Iraqi capital and a vehicle was seen in flames moments later.

Security sources told The National the men were affiliated with Kataib Hezbollah, a powerful Iran-backed militia responsible for the majority of attacks against US troops in Iraq and Syria.

“The car belonged to the Popular Mobilisation Forces,” a security official said, in reference to the umbrella group of government-sanctioned militias.

“At least two PMF leaders were inside the car.”

One of the two targets was Wissam Mohammed Al Saiedi, who was in charge of logistics for the group, according to two police officers.

A Telegram channel linked to Kataib Hezbollah mourned “the engineer of the missiles of the Iraqi resistance”, without directly naming him.

#عاجل - طائرة مسيرة مجهولة تستهدف بالصواريخ "سيارة" في منطقة المشتل شرقي #بغداد pic.twitter.com/20mgAKqdyj — شبكة الصحافة العراقية +INP (@INPPLUSarabi) February 7, 2024

The US has carried out air strikes against militias in Iraq who have attacked US military bases with missiles. There was no immediate comment from the Pentagon on Wednesday night.

Iraqi police believe it was a missile strike.

“A car was on fire in Baghdad's eastern neighbourhood of Al Mashtal,” a police officer told The National. “It was probably hit by a missile fired from a drone. We are investigating.”

Conflict between US forces and Iran-backed militias in Iraq has intensified since the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza war.