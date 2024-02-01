Iranian commander visited Baghdad after deadly strike on US troops to urge de-escalation

A senior Iranian commander travelled to Baghdad and met Tehran-backed militants to urge de-escalation immediately after the attack that killed three US soldiers at the Jordanian-Syrian border, informed sources told The National on Thursday.

The attack against a US base just inside Jordan on Sunday was attributed by Washington to the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iran-backed group of militias that includes Kataib Hezbollah. The strike sparked fears of escalation after US President Joe Biden vowed to retaliate.

Kataib Hezbollah announced on Tuesday that it was suspending attacks against US targets after a senior commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps visited Baghdad, the sources said.

“A top IRGC commander visited Baghdad after the Jordan strike and urged the factions to de-escalate a bit”, one of the sources said.

“The Kataib Hezbollah statement was the fruit of a direct Iranian request to de-escalate with the Americans and the Iraqi government.”

The IRGC commander's visit was confirmed by an Iraqi politician linked to the Co-ordination Framework, the largest bloc in Iraq's parliament, which includes representatives of Iran-backed political factions and militias.

Shiite lawmakers told The National on Wednesday that Tehran and the CF believed that the militias “went too far” in their attack, which was rare in terms of both killing US troops and hitting Jordanian territory.

Iran's quick involvement at a senior level suggests Tehran is keen to avoid any uncontrolled escalation with the US, as tensions are high across the region, with the Israel-Gaza war threatening to spill over into a regional conflict.

But the two other major militia groups under the Islamic Resistance in Iraq umbrella, Harakat Hezbollah Al Nujaba and Kataib Sayyid Al Shuhada, have not announced any suspension of operations against the US.

Late on Wednesday, The True Promise Corps, a small group within the network, announced the “continuation of military operations that target the US occupation forces and the Zionist entity wherever they are in the region”.

These attacks will continue “until the Zionist-American-British aggression against our Palestinian people stops”, the group added, suggesting a potential rift among the Iran-backed factions.

Early on Thursday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said it had launched a drone attack against Israel’s Mediterranean commercial port of Haifa. Israel has not confirmed the attack.

Three US troops killed in Jordan drone attack

The previous day, the US blamed the Islamic Resistance in Iraq for the attack on the Tower 22 base in Jordan, which killed three American soldiers and wounded about 40. The network claimed three attacks in Syria, including at Al Tanf base, just across the border from Tower 22, but did not mention Tower 22 or Jordan by name.

“We believe that the attack in Jordan was a plan resourced and facilitated by an umbrella group called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, which contains multiple groups including Kataib Hezbollah,” said John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman.

Kataib Hezbollah said its decision to suspend operations was made to prevent any “any embarrassment” to the Iraqi government. But the move appears to have had little effect on Washington.

“With respect to Kataib Hezbollah … we will judge this group as we do all of these Iranian proxy groups; not by what they say, but by what they do,” said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.

Any US response to Sunday’s deadly attack would “not be escalatory”, he added, but designed to stop what Washington regards as Iran-backed aggression in the region.