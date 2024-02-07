Israel-Gaza war live: Hamas calls for ceasefire over three phases, leading to end of war

<p>A senior Hamas official has said no elements of the group's truce counterproposal can be altered, as it continues to push for a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.</p><p>Hamas is calling for a four-and-a-half month ceasefire over three phases, according to a draft document seen by Reuters and other news outlets.</p><p>Each phase would last 45 days and would be accompanied by the release of all Israeli hostages, in exchange for the release of Palestinian detainees in Israel, and a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.</p><p>Hamas attacked Israeli settlements on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and abducting 240. Israel's subsequent strikes on Gaza and ground attack have killed more than 27,500 people.</p><p>“Among these details, none can be compromised. The Israeli killing machine must be brought to a halt. We wish to see Israeli occupation forces' withdrawal from the Gaza Strip entirely,” Mohamed Nazzal told Al Jazeera on Wednesday.</p><p>"Our response is realistic and our demands are reasonable.”&nbsp;</p><p>An end to the war would have to be agreed during the truce before the final hostages were freed, a source close to the negotiations told Reuters.&nbsp;</p><p>Mr Nazzal said he also believes Israel is “not seriously committed” to the deal, pushing Hamas to only suggest a permanent ceasefire once the truce has begun.&nbsp;</p><p>“We expect a negotiation to start. Once it starts, any obstacles can be ironed out along the way to reach a final agreement,” he added.&nbsp;</p>