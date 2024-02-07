LATEST NEWS
SOUTHERN ISRAEL, ISRAEL - FEBRUARY 06: An Israeli tank moves a long the border, as Gaza is seen behind on February 06, 2024 in Southern Israel, Israel. The Israeli prime minister's office referred to as "constructive" the recent high-level talks on a proposed pause in fighting in Gaza, as well as the release of Israeli hostages held there. The potential deal, which is being brokered by Qatar and Egypt, would also entail the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel and other conditions. (Photo by Amir Levy / Getty Images)

Israel-Gaza war live: Hamas calls for ceasefire over three phases, leading to end of war

No room for compromise on proposal that would see each stage last for 45 days, senior official says

  • Twenty people killed in single strike on Jabalia home
  • Israeli protesters block aid from entering Gaza
  • Hamas says it's aiming for release of largest possible number of Palestinian detainees
  • Iraq and wider region on knife edge, warns UN envoy
  • Iran's UN ambassador says militia attacks should stop with Gaza ceasefire
  • No relations with Israel without Palestinian state, says Saudi Arabia
  • Gaza death toll reaches 27,708, with 67,147 wounded
Updated: February 07, 2024, 11:49 AM