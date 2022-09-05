Iraq to hold second national dialogue to tackle political crisis

Iraq is to host a second national dialogue on Monday in an effort to resolve the political crisis after a week of deadly clashes.

Leaders of political parties from the Shiite, Sunni and Kurdish blocs are scheduled to meet in Baghdad to discuss ways to overcome the impasse.

The crisis has gripped Iraq for months and led to clashes last week that resulted in the deaths of at least 30 people, with more than 400 injured.

Iraqi President Barham Salih and Parliamentary Speaker Mohammed Al Halbousi are among the officials set to attend the dialogue.

But representatives of Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr have refused to take part.

The initiative has been backed by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi as a peaceful solution to the crisis that followed nationwide elections 11 months ago.

Talks between senior political leaders were held on August 17, although Mr Al Sadr did not attend.

Last Monday, his supporters stormed the fortified Green Zone in Baghdad.

It came after he announced his intention to retire from politics, sparking clashes between his supporters and followers of rival Iran-backed groups.

Power struggle

There has been no functioning government in Iraq and no common ground between the various political blocs to form a new Cabinet for almost a year.

In October last year, Mr Al Sadr's bloc won the most seats in Parliament but fell short of a majority.

His party could not reach an agreement with the second-largest bloc, the Iran-aligned Co-ordination Framework, on who to nominate for president, prime minister and speaker of Parliament.

Mr Al Sadr has been calling for new elections and the dissolution of Parliament, a move the Co-ordination Framework opposes.

Parliamentary staff returned to work on Sunday for the first time since Mr Al Sadr's supporters stormed the building in late July.