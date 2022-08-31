Biden and Iraqi PM Kadhimi discuss Baghdad unrest

US President Joe Biden offered his full support to Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi on Wednesday following violent political unrest in Baghdad.

Mr Biden called Mr Al Kadhimi and commended the prime minister's efforts to de-escalate tension through dialogue and diplomacy.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch over the coming weeks, the White House said.

رئيس مجلس الوزراء @MAKadhimi يتلقى اتصالاً هاتفياً من الرئيس الأمريكي @POTUS بحث آخر مستجدات الأوضاع في العراق بعد الأحداث الأخيرة، وأعرب الرئيس جوزيف بايدن عن دعم الولايات المتحدة لعراق مستقل وذي سيادة وعلى النحو المبين في اتفاقية الإطار الاستراتيجي بين الولايات المتحدة والعراق. pic.twitter.com/bUk3yHCfcz — المكتب الإعلامي لرئيس الوزراء 🇮🇶 (@IraqiPMO) August 31, 2022

The call comes after clashes in Baghdad that left at least 30 people dead and hundreds injured.

The violence erupted after supporters of Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr stormed Baghdad's Green Zone after he announced his resignation from politics.

Expand Autoplay Smoke billows in the background in the capital Baghdad during an army-imposed nationwide curfew a day after 23 supporters of powerful Shiite leader Moqtada Al Sadr were shot dead during fighting in Baghdad's Green Zone. AFP

Earlier this month, Mr Al Sadr withdrew his MPs from the Iraqi parliament, protesting against what he called widespread corruption.

The withdrawal followed a months-long stalemate between Sadrists and members of a rival coalition, the Co-ordination Framework, that had stymied government formation efforts.

Mr Al Kadhimi called for “restraint” and threatened on Tuesday to “vacate his post” if leaders did not resolve the political stand-off.

“I caution and warn against those who continue to sow the seeds of chaos, conflict and infighting, and who refuse to listen to the voice of reason,” he said.

Mr Biden echoed calls for order in Iraq in his phone call with the prime minister.

“The president and the prime minister welcomed the return of security to the streets, and called on all Iraqi leaders to engage in a national dialogue to forge a common way forward consistent with Iraq’s constitution and laws,” the White House said in a statement.

Mr Al Kadhimi said on Tuesday that Iraq had formed a committee “to find those responsible for putting arms in the hands of those who opened fire and shot at the demonstrators, and shed blood”.

Back in Washington, opposition Republicans recently demanded the administration increase engagement with Baghdad to end disputes with the Kurdish region.

Iraq's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to The National's request for comment on Wednesday's phone call.

Iraqi Prime Minister Al Kadhimi threatens to resign if political tension continues — video