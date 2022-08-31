Al Sadr aide warns Shiite rivals against holding Iraq parliamentary session

A top aide of Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr warned his Iran-backed Shiite rivals on Wednesday against pushing for a parliamentary session aimed at forming a new government.

Salih Mohammed Al Iraqi's comments come after deadly clashes in the country.

He called on Iran to “restrain its cattle in Iraq”, or else “there will be no place for regrets”.

Mr Al Iraqi was referring to the Co-ordination Framework, which consists of officials with close ties to neighbouring Iran. Since the US-led invasion of 2003, much of Iraq's politics have been influenced by neighbouring countries, but Tehran is often said to have the largest influence on Iraqi politics and state institutions, often being accused by critics of intimidating or covertly funding Iraqi leaders.

Since last October, Iraq has been in a state of paralysis following a nationwide election that involved Mr Al Sadr's bloc winning the most seats in Parliament but falling short of a majority.

But his party could not agree with the second-largest bloc, the Co-ordination Framework, on who to nominate for the three top posts in government: the president, prime minister and parliamentary speaker.

The power struggle over forming the next government sparked the worst fighting for years in the capital and the south, killing 30 people and injuring dozens on Monday and Tuesday.

Mr Al Sadr on Tuesday called his supporters to immediately withdraw from the protests inside Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, which they did.

The tussle has deepened the gap in Iraq's Shiite community, especially as it has dominated the country's politics since 2003.

For weeks, Mr Al Sadr has been pressing for fresh elections and the dissolution of Parliament, a move that his rivals, the Shiite Co-ordination Framework, have opposed.

"I was not surprised by the position of the Framework when they announced their proceeding with the convening of Parliament to form their government while the blood of the executed, from peaceful demonstrators and the bullets of their militias has not dried out," Mr Al Iraqi said on Twitter.

He accused the Framework and its militias of killing and attacking supporters of the Sadrist movement, who were holding a sit-in at the parliament building.

However, during his speech, Mr Al Sadr thanked the Iran-backed militias, known as the Hashed Al Shaaby, for their collective security. He said he does not believe they were responsible for the death of protesters.

It is widely believed that Mr Al Iraqi is Mr Al Sadr's "proxy" and his statement shows the concern that they have had regarding the Framework's push to form a government without them, said Sajad Jiyad, an Iraqi political analyst.

“Sadr will not sit by and watch and will do his utmost to prevent that,” said Mr Jiyad, who is based in Baghdad and a fellow at the Century Foundation.

"To be clear, this is not Sadr speaking directly, rather through his ‘minister’, who is his nephew Ali, more hardline than Moqtada himself," Mr Jiyad said.

The populist cleric has found himself "boxed into a corner, the Co-ordination Framework need to realise the danger and find a way to compromise with him," he added.