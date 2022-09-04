Iraqi PM Al Kadhimi meets US delegation in Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi met US assistant secretary of state for Middle East affairs Barbara Leaf for talks on the country’s political crisis on Sunday.

US President Joe Biden had a phone call with Mr Al Kadhimi on Sunday, the White House said.

Mr Biden commended the Iraqi prime minister's leadership during the recent worsening tension and violence in Iraq, the White House said after the call.

It said the two leaders agreed to stay in touch in the coming weeks.

At least 30 people were killed and more than 400 wounded last week after supporters of the nationalist Shiite cleric Moqtada Al Sadr clashed with Iraqi troops inside the heavily fortified Green Zone.

READ MORE More violence likely in Iraq if political deadlock persists, experts say

The clashes came after 10 months of political deadlock in the country.

Mr Al Sadr's camp and that of the rival Shiite Co-ordination Framework bloc disagree over the appropriate way to dissolve parliament and hold early elections.

His party won the 2021 federal election but was not able to reach the legislative quorum to form a government that excluded his Iran-friendly rivals.

This is a developing story.