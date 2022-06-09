Northern Iraq's Erbil hit by explosive-laden drone

A drone carrying explosives detonated in Iraq's northern city of Erbil on Wednesday, injuring three people and damaging cars, counter-terrorism service officials said.

The drone exploded in Erbil's outskirts on the road to Pirmam at 9.35pm Iraq time, the officials said.

The drone was shot down, according to two security sources. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

A security source said earlier that a drone attacked the US consulate, but he did not give further details.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi called the prime minister of the Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region, Masrour Barzani and told him Baghdad would co-operate with Erbil to hold the perpetrators accountable, the government said.

"Bomb-laden drone hit Erbil-Pirmam road, causing civilian injuries and damage," the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq said on Twitter.

"Iraq does not need self-proclaimed armed arbiters. Asserting state authority is essential. If the perpetrators are known, call them out and hold them to account."

Last month, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' artillery fire hit an area north of Erbil, aimed at what Iranian state TV called terrorist bases.

Also, in March the Guards attacked the capital of the Kurdish region with a dozen ballistic missiles in an unprecedented assault that appeared to be aimed at the US and its allies

At least three other attacks have been aimed at oil refineries in Erbil since the March attack, but no group has claimed responsibility.