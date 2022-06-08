Iraq calls for an Arab initiative to help end war in Ukraine

Iraq on Wednesday called for an Arab initiative aimed at helping to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has had an impact on the region.

The war in Ukraine has affected the global economy, causing surges in energy and food prices that many countries around the world are struggling to contain.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian and Russian governments accused each other of exacerbating the global food crisis.

Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein took part in an online conference this week alongside his Arab counterparts and called for an “initiative to activate the Arab contact group” and promote dialogue to ease regional and international tensions.

The Arab contact group was conceived at the start of the conflict to help address the war's repercussions and effects on energy and global food security, said Ahmed Al Sahaf, spokesman of the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ukraine's grain exports have been halted since Russia invaded the country and blockaded its Black Sea ports in February, straining supply chains and causing food shortages around the globe.

Mr Al Sahaf said Arab ministers travelled to Moscow and Warsaw, Poland, last month, where they met their Russian and Ukrainian counterparts and put forward the idea of an Arab initiative.

The initiative would focus on “the importance of relying on dialogue and adopting diplomatic means to reduce escalation and reach consensus that would strengthen international security”, he said.

Iraq held talks with foreign ministers of Jordan and Egypt on Monday in Baghdad to discuss international challenges.

“We are facing another challenge which is no less dangerous than coronavirus, that is the war in Ukraine, which affects a number of states, economies and communities, including those in our region," Mr Hussein said during a press conference with his counterparts.

The ministers spoke about building the momentum achieved by summits that brought together leaders from Egypt, Jordan and Iraq, and the mandates issued by them to move forward in strengthening ties.