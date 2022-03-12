Rocket attack strike on Erbil

Multiple rockets have targeted Erbil in northern Iraq early on Sunday, the state news agency has reported quoting Erbil's governor.

More than three explosions were heard but Erbil International Airport, where US military forces are stationed, was not believed to be the target, Deputy Minister Hiwa Afandi said.

As is consistent with previous attacks instigated by Iranian-backed militia, media channel Sabreen posted videos of the attack moments after its occurrence.

Lawk Ghafuri, head of Kurdistan's Foreign Media Relations, also said more than three explosions were heard, He added that security forces are investigating the incident.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, either civilian of US military.

Mr Afandi tweeted: “The missiles used this time were different, bigger, more accurate and I believe require proper launch systems.”

Erbil, capital of the Kurdish region, has been a repeated target of attacks.

Last year, drones laden with explosives struck close to the capital of Iraq's Kurdish region, where a US consulate is under construction.

US interests in Iraq, including installations that house troops serving in an international coalition to fight ISIS, have come under repeated attack.

The use of drones was a relatively new tactic. In April, an explosives-laden drone hit the coalition’s Iraq headquarters in the military part of the airport at Erbil.

In May, an explosive drone hit the Ain Al Asad airbase housing US troops in western Iraq, and three more struck near Baghdad International Airport, where US soldiers are based, on June 9.

US forces stationed at Erbil International Airport were attacked by two drones on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that led to the American invasion of Iraq.

US officials have blamed past attacks on Iran-aligned Shiite militias.

Erbil airport has also been the base for a coalition of anti-extremist forces.