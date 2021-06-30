Explosion rocks Baghdad's Sadr City

A bombing at a crowded outdoor market rocked Sadr City in eastern Baghdad on Wednesday, Iraq's security forces said.

At least 15 civilians were wounded, police and health officials told The National.

The bomb was left under a stand in the market, they said.

It is the second bombing to hit the area this year after ISIS claimed a car bombing that killed four people in April.

انفجار في احدى أسواق مدينة الصدر شرقي العاصمة بغداد ، وسنوافيكم التفاصيل لاحقاً. — خلية الإعلام الأمني🇮🇶 (@SecMedCell) June 30, 2021

No group has claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

Bombings were once an almost daily occurrence in the Iraqi capital, but they became far less frequent after ISIS was defeated in 2017.

But attacks have started to increase. In January, at least 32 people were killed and 110 wounded in a twin suicide bombing in a busy commercial area of Baghdad's Tayaran Square.

It was the first suicide attack to strike Baghdad in nearly two years.

Without offering evidence, ISIS claimed responsibility for the bombing in a statement published on its official channels.

Double bombings were common in Iraq during the height of its sectarian war between 2005 and 2007.

Populist cleric Moqtada Al Sadr, after whom Sadr City is named, commands a following of millions of Iraqis, but counts ISIS among his enemies, as well as rival Shiite parties with militias backed by Iran.

The latest attack comes as the country prepares to hold a general election in October. Tensions between rival political groups has often caused violence at such times.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi initially scheduled the poll for June, about a year ahead of schedule, in response to widespread protests in 2019. The vote was later delayed until October 10.

Key findings Over a period of seven years, a team of scientists analysed dietary data from 50,000 North American adults.

Eating one or two meals a day was associated with a relative decrease in BMI, compared with three meals. Snacks count as a meal. Likewise, participants who ate more than three meals a day experienced an increase in BMI: the more meals a day, the greater the increase.

People who ate breakfast experienced a relative decrease in their BMI compared with “breakfast-skippers”.

Those who turned the eating day on its head to make breakfast the biggest meal of the day, did even better.

But scrapping dinner altogether gave the best results. The study found that the BMI of subjects who had a long overnight fast (of 18 hours or more) decreased when compared even with those who had a medium overnight fast, of between 12 and 17 hours.

$1,000 award for 1,000 days on madrasa portal Daily cash awards of $1,000 dollars will sweeten the Madrasa e-learning project by tempting more pupils to an education portal to deepen their understanding of math and sciences. School children are required to watch an educational video each day and answer a question related to it. They then enter into a raffle draw for the $1,000 prize. “We are targeting everyone who wants to learn. This will be $1,000 for 1,000 days so there will be a winner every day for 1,000 days,” said Sara Al Nuaimi, project manager of the Madrasa e-learning platform that was launched on Tuesday by the Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to reach Arab pupils from kindergarten to grade 12 with educational videos. “The objective of the Madrasa is to become the number one reference for all Arab students in the world. The 5,000 videos we have online is just the beginning, we have big ambitions. Today in the Arab world there are 50 million students. We want to reach everyone who is willing to learn.”

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

Why it pays to compare A comparison of sending Dh20,000 from the UAE using two different routes at the same time - the first direct from a UAE bank to a bank in Germany, and the second from the same UAE bank via an online platform to Germany - found key differences in cost and speed. The transfers were both initiated on January 30. Route 1: bank transfer The UAE bank charged Dh152.25 for the Dh20,000 transfer. On top of that, their exchange rate margin added a difference of around Dh415, compared with the mid-market rate. Total cost: Dh567.25 - around 2.9 per cent of the total amount Total received: €4,670.30 Route 2: online platform The UAE bank’s charge for sending Dh20,000 to a UK dirham-denominated account was Dh2.10. The exchange rate margin cost was Dh60, plus a Dh12 fee. Total cost: Dh74.10, around 0.4 per cent of the transaction Total received: €4,756 The UAE bank transfer was far quicker – around two to three working days, while the online platform took around four to five days, but was considerably cheaper. In the online platform transfer, the funds were also exposed to currency risk during the period it took for them to arrive.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

