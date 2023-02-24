Iran says it conducted anti-aircraft drills near Karaj city

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps carried out military exercises involving an anti-aircraft defence system near the northern city of Karaj late on Thursday, the state-run Irna news agency reported.

The drills were “preparation manoeuvres” for offensive and defensive forces that are positioned around Karaj on the western outskirts of the capital Tehran, Irna said.

Mobile phone footage posted on Twitter reportedly showed residents in the same area filming the barrage of missiles being fired into the sky from several positions.

In January, Iran said one of its ammunition depots at a Ministry of Defence building near the central city of Isfahan had been attacked by drones, later blaming the strike on Israel.