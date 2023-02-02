Iran’s UN ambassador says Israel behind Isfahan drone attack

An initial investigation has revealed that Israel was responsible for a drone attack in Isfahan that damaged a weapons depot last weekend, Iran’s ambassador to the UN has said.

"Preliminary investigations show that the Zionist regime is responsible for the terrorist attack on the Ministry of Defence workshop complex in the city of Isfahan and the action of this regime violates international laws and is condemned," Saeed Iravani said in a letter to the UN Security Council.

Iranian authorities reported an "unsuccessful" drone attack on a defence ministry "workshop complex" late on Saturday in Isfahan province, home to the Natanz nuclear enrichment plant.

An anti-aircraft system destroyed one drone and two others exploded, the defence ministry said. There was minor damage to the site and no casualties, he said.

On Wednesday, Iran blamed a "foreign security service" for training and arming a Kurdish group in Iraq to carry out a drone attack on the weapons depot in Isfahan.

Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region hosts camps and rear-bases operated by several Iranian Kurdish rebel groups, which Tehran has accused of serving western or Israeli interests in the past.

Saturday's attack bore the hallmarks of another last February when six quadcopter drones carrying explosives hit a manufacturing and storage plant for military unmanned aerial vehicles near the city of Kermanshah.

Israel was accused of carrying out that attack.