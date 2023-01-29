Iran tries to downplay significance of Isfahan drone attack

Iran has played down an attack on a munitions centre in the central city of Isfahan on Saturday night, calling it a minor incident, but some analysts have said the drone strike was a significant hit to Tehran.

Three drones targeted a “military workshop” in the city, Iran's Defence Ministry said, claiming it shot down the unmanned aerial vehicles.

One of the drones caused “minor damage” to the facility's roof, it said.

It offered no other details on the attack, which occurred as a huge fire broke out at an oil refinery in north-western Iran.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, officials have said.

Israel carried out a drone strike targeting a defence compound in Isfahan, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified US officials and people familiar with the operation.

"This cowardly act was carried out today as part of the efforts made by enemies of the Iranian nation in recent months to make the Islamic republic insecure," Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told a press conference with his visiting Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

"Such measures cannot affect the will and intention of our specialists for peaceful nuclear developments," AFP cited him as saying.

State news outlet Irna hit out at other media for “fearmongering” following the incidents.

The attack comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken begins a Middle East tour amid soaring regional tensions and heightened violence in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

He is expected to discuss the Iranian threat with senior Israeli officials, who have yet to comment on the Saturday attack.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani hit out at Israel on Sunday, saying US support “will not help the regime's survival.”

While Iran has said the attack will not stop Tehran from “progressing,” intelligence officials say it was far more destructive Iran reported, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Regional outlets reported that the US carried out the strike with a “second country”. American sources denied Israel participated in the attack.

The US's Centcom and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to The National's requests for comment.

The strike would mark the first assault on Iran since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu returned to office in Israel, accompanied by a hardline government, which has not only vowed to entrench Israel's occupation but also to clamp down on Iran and its growing nuclear activity.

Israeli officials have so far declined to comment on the strike and rarely acknowledge action in Iran, where the country is thought to have launched several attacks on nuclear facilities in recent years.

Israel is suspected of attacks on several sites including the Natanz nuclear plant, where Iran is now reportedly increasing its stockpile of enriched uranium.

New generation Iranian centrifuges are seen on display during Iran's National Nuclear Energy Day in Tehran, Iran April 10, 2021. Iranian Presidency Office/WANA

Tensions are also running high with Azerbaijan after a gunman killed one and wounded another outside its embassy in Tehran on Friday, denounced by Baku as an “act of terrorism.” Iran's army recently conducted military exercises near the shared border as Azerbaijan draws closer to Israel, drawing ire from Tehran.

Azeri officials said embassy staff would be pulled from Tehran and Iran's ambassador summoned over the incident.

Iran has come under heightened scrutiny in recent months following its brutal suppression of anti-government protests and its drone supplies to Russia. Moscow has used Iranian Shahed missiles against Ukrainian civilians.

Ukrainian officials referenced Saturday's attack, with an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying Kyiv warned there would be repercussions from Tehran's support for Russia.

“The logic of war is relentless and murderous. And issues hard bills to authors and co-conspirators,” tweeted Mr Zelenskyy's adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, citing “panic” in Moscow.

“Explosive night in Tehran: drone and missile industries, oil refineries,” he added. “Ukraine warned.”

The attack also follows US-Israeli military drills intended to project a strong front against Tehran and its growing nuclear threat, while CIA chief William Burns made an unannounced visit to Israel.

The five-day joint exercises, the most significant in recent years, involved planes used to target hard-to-reach nuclear sites, analysts said.

On Thursday, the former chief of Israel's navy said it was better to attack Iran “sooner rather than later.”

“In my understanding, I think Israel has to attack, because the situation right now is that Iran is a threshold country — 100 per cent,” Vice Admiral Eliezer Marum told i24.

Tehran has ignored repeated calls to halt its nuclear programme, breaching its commitments under the now defunct 2015 nuclear deal in an exchange for reduced sanctions.

It has increased its stockpile of highly-enriched uranium and installed advanced centrifuges at several sites, despite UN warnings over uranium traces at several undeclared locations.