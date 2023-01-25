Germany announces it will send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Germany announced on Wednesday that it would send its Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine, relenting to huge pressure from Kyiv, Nato allies and defence hawks in Berlin.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s decision clears the way for others such as Poland to send their German-made Leopards to Ukraine.

Germany will provide an initial company of 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks as well as ammunition, and training will begin soon, Mr Scholz's office said.

It said the aim was to form two Ukrainian Leopard battalions with the help of allied stocks.

"This decision follows our well-known stance of supporting Ukraine to the best of our ability. We are acting in an internationally agreed and co-ordinated way," said Mr Scholz.

This is a developing story