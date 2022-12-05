Status of Iran’s morality police unclear amid confusion over official’s comment

The status of Iran’s morality police remained unclear on Monday after an official suggested at the weekend that the unit, whose recent conduct triggered months of protests, was being shut down.

Iran's attorney general hinted that the operations of the morality police, known as the Gasht-e-Ershad, had been suspended and said there would be a review of dress code enforcement, which forms a major part of the unit's duties.

When asked on Sunday to clarify whether the morality police remained operational, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian did not give a direct answer.

READ MORE Iran attorney general hints at reforming morality police but crackdown continues

“Be sure that in Iran, within the framework of democracy and freedom, which very clearly exists in Iran, everything is going very well,” Mr Amirabdollahian said during a visit to the Serbian capital of Belgrade.

The morality police arrested an Iranian-Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, 22, in September after accusing her of breaching the country's strict dress code for women. She subsequently died in their custody, triggering the current protests.

A woman walks past a mural in the Iranian capital, Tehran. AFP

As of Monday morning, there was no confirmation of the suspension of operations from Iran’s Interior Ministry, which is in charge of the morality police.

State media said that neither Attorney General Mohammad Montazeri nor the judiciary branch of government, which he works for, were responsible for overseeing the force.

Iranian analysts and activists were quick to voice scepticism at reports that Tehran had abolished the force, with some describing it as a ploy by the regime ahead of protests planned to mark Iran's National Student Day on Wednesday.

“Reports that [Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei’s regime has abolished the 'morality police' are fake news (even regime now denies it),” Kasra Aarabi, the Iran programme lead at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, said on Twitter.

“This [disinformation] was propagated today to distract media attention from the 3 days of major protests in Iran, which begin tomorrow. Why did mainstream media ignore this context?”

Reports that Khamenei’s regime has abolished the “morality police” are fake news (even regime now denies it). This disinfo was propagated today to distract media attention from the 3 days of major protests in #Iran which begin tomo. Why did mainstream media ignore this context? — Kasra Aarabi (کسری اعرابی) (@KasraAarabi) December 4, 2022

Hannah Neumann, chairwoman of the European Parliament’s delegation for relations with the Arab Peninsula, dismissed the reports on Sunday.

#ServiceTweet: #Iran|ian Regime announcing the end of “morality police” is a PR Stunt.#Executions, arbitrary #detention and #rape are the sad reality, also today.



So, I hope the latter will make it into our main news channels every day. — Hannah Neumann (@HNeumannMEP) December 4, 2022

“Iranian regime announcing the end of 'morality police' is a PR [public relations] stunt. Executions, arbitrary detention and rape are the sad reality, also today. So, I hope the latter will make it into our main news channels every day,” Ms Neumann tweeted.

The Gasht-e-Ershad, Iranian for “guidance patrol”, is a unit of the country's police force that was created under former hardline president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

Iran has been gripped by anti-government protests since Ms Amini's death on September 16.

On the same day that Mr Montazeri’s suggested Tehran had suspended the operations of the morality police, hardline Parliament Speaker Mohammad Ghalibaf rejected calls by reformists and protesters to change the constitution to relax the country’s strict dress codes.

“We have no valid document other than the constitution in the country. In the discussions for a new governance, our focus should be on implementing the constitution and not on changing its provisions,” Mr Ghalibaf said on Saturday.

To amend Iran's constitution, a referendum must be organised if backed by two thirds of legislators in parliament or if the supreme leader requests it.

A referendum can be held on any issue except on the country's “non-revisable principles” such as the official religion of the state.