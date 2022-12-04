Iran has shut down morality police, attorney general says

Iran has shut down its morality police, the country's attorney general was quoted as saying in reports on official media.

Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said the morality police had been ‘‘closed’’ in a report published late on Saturday by state news agency Irna.

He provided no further details about the state of the force, or if its closure is widespread and permanent.

The role of the morality police came into focus after the death in custody of Mahsa Amini in September, just days after the force arrested her in Tehran for allegedly violating Iran's dress code for women. Her death has triggered more than two months of protests against the government.

“The judiciary continues to monitor behavioural actions at the community level,‘’ Mr Montazeri was quoted as saying.

The attorney general also said parliament and the judiciary were looking at whether to change the law that makes it mandatory for women to wear headscarves in public.

A review team met on Wednesday with parliament's cultural commission “and will see the results in a week or two”, the semi-official ISNA news agency quoted him as saying on Saturday.