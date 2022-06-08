Iran: ten passengers killed and 50 wounded as train derails

Ten passengers were killed and 50 injured, some critically, as a train travelling from Mashhad to Yazd derailed early on Wednesday, Iranian state media said.

"So far, six Red Crescent relief teams have been sent to the scene... 16 people are seriously injured," a Red Crescent official said.

The accident took place near Mazino station at 5:30am, state-controlled IRIB News reported.

"Two teams of Red Crescent aid workers have been sent to the scene of the accident, which is located within 50 km of the Tabas axis," IRIB said.

The derailment happened some 50 kilometres to Tabas, about 550 kilometres southeast of the capital Tehran, on the rail that links the town to the central city of Yazd.

The train crashed into an excavator, reports said. State media said the crash is under investigation.

ساعت ۵:۳۰ صبح امروز ۶ واگن از قطار مسافربری #طبس- #یزد (ایستگاه مزینو) از ریل خارج شد. ۱۰ تیم عملیاتی #هلال_احمر و ۳ فروند بالگرد در منطقه برای امدادرسانی اعزام شدند. تاکنون ۱۰ نفر جان باخته و ۵۰ نفر مصدوم شدند که حال ۱۶ مصدوم وخیم اعلام شده است، همچنین ۵ نفر هم مفقود هستند. — جمعیت هلال‌احمر ایران (@Iranian_RCS) June 8, 2022

IRIB, citing the head of the Red Crescent Society for Rescue and Relief, said initial reports showed three out of seven wagons were derailed.

Rescue efforts include three helicopters from Birjand, Mashhad and Yazd and 10 ambulances, said Mojtaba Khaledi, the country's emergency spokesman.