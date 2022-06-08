Iran: ten passengers killed and 50 wounded as train derails

The passenger train was heading from Mashhad to Yazd

The train crash occurred in the early hours this morning. Photo: mashreghnews.ir
The National
Jun 08, 2022
Alpha V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Ten passengers were killed and 50 injured, some critically, as a train travelling from Mashhad to Yazd derailed early on Wednesday, Iranian state media said.

"So far, six Red Crescent relief teams have been sent to the scene... 16 people are seriously injured," a Red Crescent official said.

The accident took place near Mazino station at 5:30am, state-controlled IRIB News reported.

Read more
Earthquake with magnitude of 4.1 strikes southern Iran in the early hours

"Two teams of Red Crescent aid workers have been sent to the scene of the accident, which is located within 50 km of the Tabas axis," IRIB said.

The derailment happened some 50 kilometres to Tabas, about 550 kilometres southeast of the capital Tehran, on the rail that links the town to the central city of Yazd.

The train crashed into an excavator, reports said. State media said the crash is under investigation.

IRIB, citing the head of the Red Crescent Society for Rescue and Relief, said initial reports showed three out of seven wagons were derailed.

Rescue efforts include three helicopters from Birjand, Mashhad and Yazd and 10 ambulances, said Mojtaba Khaledi, the country's emergency spokesman.

Updated: June 08, 2022, 5:08 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL