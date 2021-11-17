Iran 'still blocking' IAEA access to key nuclear sites

Iran is still denying weapons inspectors access to reinstall surveillance cameras at a nuclear workshop in Iran, despite agreeing to the step that is crucial to reviving talks with the international community, the UN nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday.

Iran has previously agreed to let the International Atomic Energy Agency re-install cameras at the TESA Karaj Centrifuge-parts workshop in Iran.

But in its second quarterly report, the agency said on Wednesday that this had yet to happen and inspectors have also continued to be "subjected to excessively invasive physical searches by security officials at nuclear facilities in Iran".

Diplomats also said such incidents had happened at the Natanz nuclear site.

Under the terms of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that saw sanctions lifted in exchange for monitoring of strict limits on nuclear enrichment and development, the site at Karaj was monitored remotely by cameras installed by the IAEA.

The arrangement continued despite the collapse of the deal in 2018 when then-president Donald Trump withdrew America. But, in June 2020, Iran said the cameras had been destroyed in what it said was a sabotage incident.

UN inspectors were then denied access to the site. In September, Iran said it would re-admit the IAEA and made an agreement on how the footage from the cameras could be monitored.

The IAEA confirmed in Wednesday’s report that this has not happened, saying it was an essential step for reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

The news comes as Iranian media said IAEA head Rafael Grossi will be in Tehran on Monday, ahead of a meeting by the 35 nation board of IAEA governors. Talks on a revived version of the 2015-2018 nuclear deal are due to resume on November 29.

Previous discussions, involving Britain, France, Germany, China, Russia and representatives from the EU and US, had paused in June following the victory of the conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi as president.

Mr Raisi, a close ally of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has followed a tough line on talks with the US, saying that Washington must lift sanctions against the country before any compromise can be made on Tehran’s nuclear program.