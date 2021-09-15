IAEA calls Iran's treatment of inspectors 'unacceptable'

The International Atomic Energy Agency on Tuesday described incidents in Iran involving its inspectors as being “unacceptable”, with diplomats saying security staff subjected women to inappropriate searches.

The US has called the incidents harassment.

In a first case this year at the Natanz nuclear site, a woman inspector was subjected to an unnecessarily intrusive search by security staff, diplomats who follow the IAEA have said.

Details of the episode in June remain unclear as does the number of repeat incidents since the events at Natanz, where an explosion and power cut that Iran has blamed on Israel damaged machines in its main underground uranium-enrichment plant in April.

“In recent months, there have been some incidents related to security checks of agency inspectors at one Iranian facility,” the IAEA said in a statement issued in response to a Wall Street Journal report on the episodes.

The IAEA, which treats details of inspections as confidential, did not specify the inspectors' gender or say what happened.

“The agency immediately and firmly raised this issue with Iran to explain in very clear and unequivocal terms that such security-related incidents involving agency staff are unacceptable and must not happen again,” the IAEA said.

“Iran has provided explanations related to reinforced security procedures following events at one of their facilities. As a result of this exchange between the agency and Iran, there have been no further incidents.”

Iran's ambassador to the IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi, said on Twitter: “Security measures at the nuclear facilities in Iran are, reasonably, tightened. The IAEA inspectors have gradually come up with the new rules and regulations.”

This is not the first time there has been tension between the IAEA and Iran over access to Natanz and the treatment of women inspectors.

In 2019, Iran for the first time briefly held and confiscated the travel papers of a woman inspector. Tehran later said it had been concerned she might be carrying “suspicious material".

After the reported attack in April, Iran also restricted inspectors' access to the main underground enrichment plant, citing security concerns — a standoff that lasted until July.

“IAEA inspectors continue to experience inappropriate harassment from Iranian security officials at nuclear facilities,” the US said in a position paper to other countries on the IAEA Board of Governors meeting this week.

That paper, seen by Reuters, added: “Harassment of IAEA inspectors is absolutely unacceptable.”

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India Director: Sharat Katariya Starring: Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma, Raghubir Yadav 3.5/5

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m

Did you know? Brunch has been around, is some form or another, for more than a century. The word was first mentioned in print in an 1895 edition of Hunter’s Weekly, after making the rounds among university students in Britain. The article, entitled Brunch: A Plea, argued the case for a later, more sociable weekend meal. “By eliminating the need to get up early on Sunday, brunch would make life brighter for Saturday night carousers. It would promote human happiness in other ways as well,” the piece read. “It is talk-compelling. It puts you in a good temper, it makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings, it sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week.” More than 100 years later, author Guy Beringer’s words still ring true, especially in the UAE, where brunches are often used to mark special, sociable occasions.

UAE SQUAD Ali Khaseif, Mohammed Al Shamsi, Fahad Al Dhanhani, Khalid Essa, Bandar Al Ahbabi, Salem Rashid, Shaheen Abdulrahman, Khalifa Al Hammadi, Mohammed Al Attas, Walid Abbas, Hassan Al Mahrami, Mahmoud Khamis, Alhassan Saleh, Ali Salmeen, Yahia Nader, Abdullah Ramadan, Majed Hassan, Abdullah Al Naqbi, Fabio De Lima, Khalil Al Hammadi, Khalfan Mubarak, Tahnoun Al Zaabi, Muhammed Jumah, Yahya Al Ghassani, Caio Canedo, Ali Mabkhout, Sebastian Tagliabue, Zayed Al Ameri

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

