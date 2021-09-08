Iran warns of backlash over IAEA move as US says time running out to save nuclear deal

Iran's president on Wednesday warned western countries against rebuking Tehran at the UN atomic watchdog after its latest reports criticised the Islamic republic, while the top US diplomat said time was running out to revive a nuclear deal with world powers.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in reports to member states reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday that there had been no progress on two central issues: explaining uranium traces found at several old, undeclared sites and getting urgent access to some monitoring equipment so that the IAEA can continue to keep track of parts of Iran's nuclear programme.

"In the event of a counterproductive approach at the IAEA, it would not make sense to expect Iran to react constructively," President Ebrahim Raisi said in a phone call with European Council President Charles Michel, according to Iranian state media. "Counterproductive measures are naturally disruptive to the negotiation path also."

Tuesday’s criticism by the IAEA means the United States and its European allies must now decide whether to push for a resolution at next week’s meeting of the 35-nation IAEA Board of Governors pressuring Iran to yield.

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the 2015 deal, under which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities in return for the lifting of sanctions.

The Islamic republic responded to the Trump administration's withdrawal and re-imposition of sanctions by breaching many of those restrictions.

Indirect talks between US President Joe Biden's administration and Iran on how both countries could return to compliance with the deal have not resumed since Mr Raisi, an anti-western hardliner, took office on August 5. France and Germany have called on Iran to return soon and Mr Raisi has said Tehran is prepared to but not under western "pressure".

A resolution could make resuming talks on the deal harder, since Tehran usually bristles at such moves.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said time was running out for Iran to return to that accord.

"I'm not going to put a date on it but we are getting closer to the point at which a strict return to compliance with the JCPOA (nuclear deal) does not reproduce the benefits that agreement achieved," he said in Germany.

Western diplomats have said that a decision on the response to the IAEA reports has yet to be reached.

"We find ourselves at a moment of discussing with all our partners in the agreement how to react to this," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said.

Senior diplomats from France, Britain and Germany will meet on Friday in Paris with the US envoy on Iran to discuss the matter.

David Haye record Total fights: 32

La Mer lowdown La Mer beach is open from 10am until midnight, daily, and is located in Jumeirah 1, well after Kite Beach. Some restaurants, like Cupagahwa, are open from 8am for breakfast; most others start at noon. At the time of writing, we noticed that signs for Vicolo, an Italian eatery, and Kaftan, a Turkish restaurant, indicated that these two restaurants will be open soon, most likely this month. Parking is available, as well as a Dh100 all-day valet option or a Dh50 valet service if you’re just stopping by for a few hours.



FIGHT CARD Bantamweight Hamza Bougamza (MAR) v Jalal Al Daaja (JOR) Catchweight 67kg Mohamed El Mesbahi (MAR) v Fouad Mesdari (ALG) Lighweight Abdullah Mohammed Ali (UAE) v Abdelhak Amhidra (MAR) Catchweight 73kg Mostafa Ibrahim Radi (PAL) v Yazid Chouchane (ALG) Middleweight Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) v Badreddine Diani (MAR) Catchweight 78kg Rashed Dawood (UAE) v Adnan Bushashy (ALG) Middleweight Sallaheddine Dekhissi (MAR) v Abdel Emam (EGY) Catchweight 65kg Rachid Hazoume (MAR) v Yanis Ghemmouri (ALG) Lighweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) v Azouz Anwar (EGY) Catchweight 79kg Omar Hussein (PAL) v Souhil Tahiri (ALG) Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) v Laid Zerhouni (ALG)

Profile Name: Carzaty Founders: Marwan Chaar and Hassan Jaffar Launched: 2017 Employees: 22 Based: Dubai and Muscat Sector: Automobile retail Funding to date: $5.5 million

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

