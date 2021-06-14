Egyptian Christians re-enact the Holy Family's 'flight to Egypt' - in pictures

Egyptian Christians walk down the stairs during a ritual mirroring the Holy Family's 'flight to Egypt' at the Monastery of the Virgin Mary on Jabal al-Tair, Egypt. Reuters

The monastery is referred to as 'Al Muharraq', meaning 'burn or wound inflicted by fire' in Arabic. The monastery was partially burned by foreign invaders in the middle centuries. Reuters

Unlike many monasteries, this one is unusual in that it is not located in the desert. Reuters

Many believe the Holy Family traveled from Maadi to Upper Egypt by boat until they reached Qusquam, where they stayed for six months in a cave. The Muharraq Monastery is said to be built on the very site where the Holy Family settled. Reuters

The site is considered very holy to Egyptian Copts who have nicknamed it the 'Second Bethlehem'. Reuters

The site attracts many pilgrims, with many believing visiting it can help heal disease. Reuters

The monastery is usually very peaceful, even though it is one of the largest and most wealthy Coptic monasteries in Egypt. Reuters

Besides the Church of the Holy Virgin Mary, the monastery encloses two churches built in the late-19th and mid-20th centuries. Reuters

Visitors can learn about the monastic life and the Coptic church at the school that teaches both Coptic language and life. Reuters

The Church of the Holy Virgin Mary is the holiest and oldest place in the monastery. Reuters