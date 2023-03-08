US Defence Secretary meets El Sisi in latest stop of his whirlwind Middle East tour

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Cairo on Wednesday, the latest stop on a Middle East tour that has already taken him to Jordan and Iraq.

Gen Austin met President Abdel Fattah El Sisi shortly after his arrival but there was no word immediately available from the Egyptian presidency on what was discussed.

Egypt and the US have been close allies since the late 1970s, with Egypt receiving billions of dollars in US military and economic aid.

Currently, Egypt receives $1.3 billion in military aid annually, making it one of the world’s largest recipients of such assistance.

The two countries have over the years also forged close military counter-terrorism co-operation. They regularly hold joint war games, while Egypt routinely allows the US warplanes to fly through its airspace and grants American warships priority when sailing through the Suez Canal.

"The US-Egypt defence partnership is an essential pillar of our commitment to this region," Mr Austin wrote on Twitter upon landing in Cairo.

"I'm here to strengthen our co-ordination on key issues and to pursue opportunities to deepen our long-standing bilateral partnership with Egypt."

Egypt has also played a key role in brokering numerous truces between Israel, Washington’s closest Middle East ally, and the militant Palestinian Hamas group that controls the Gaza Strip.

Gen Austin's trip comes as violence has surged across the occupied West Bank to its highest levels in years.

He flies to Israel later on Wednesday.

Mr Austin was greeted at Cairo’s international airport by Egyptian military officials.

His meeting with Mr El Sisi, a former army general in office since 2014, took place at his suburban presidential palace a 10-minute drive away from the airport.

His visit to Baghdad on Tuesday was previously unannounced and came just two days before the 20th anniversary of the US-led invasion that ousted Saddam Hussein.