US Defence Secretary Austin arrives in Jordan to start Middle East tour

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin arrived in Jordan on Sunday, kicking off a Middle East tour aimed at showing US engagement in the area amid toughened American rhetoric towards Iran.

"While here [in the capital city of Amman], I look forward to collaborating on shared interests that will deliver positive outcomes for both nations," Mr Austin wrote on Twitter. "The enduring and strategic partnership between the United States and Jordan is strong."

Mr Austin's visit comes only a day after US General Mark Milley, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, made a rare visit to the US sphere of influence Syria, where Russian and Iranian intervention over the past decade has been instrumental in propping up President Bashar Al Assad.

Mr Austin will also go to Israel and Egypt, as a show of support for the US's main regional allies against the mounting threat posed by Iran.

The US Defence Department said before the visit that discussions would focus on regional stability and on advancing multilateral security co-operation with integrated air and missile defences.

Central to discussion will be the “full constellation of Iran-associated threats,” a senior defence official was quoted as saying on the Pentagon’s official site.

Those threats include Iran's "arming, training and funding of violent proxy groups, aggression at sea, cyber threats, its ballistic missile programme and drone attacks”.

In Israel, Mr Austin will also raise concerns about the surge in violence in the occupied West Bank that has alarmed Jordan and Arab leaders.

He will discuss diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions before the Muslim and Jewish religious holidays, US officials said.