Top US general Mark Milley visits Israel to discuss security issues

The top US military officer, Gen Mark Milley, has arrived in Israel to discuss regional security issues with his Israeli counterpart.

“They will address the many challenges and opportunities facing Israel and the Middle East region,” Col Dave Butler, Gen Miller's spokesman, said without offering further details on his agenda.

Overnight, Israeli forces shot dead a young Palestinian aged 15 in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials confirmed.

Ahmad Enaya, the mayor of the West Bank town of Azzoun, said an Israeli military vehicle drove into town late on Thursday and when teenagers hurled rocks at the car, soldiers responded with live fire.

The Israeli military said soldiers shot at suspects who had hurled explosives at forces while they were conducting a search in the area for people who launched fireworks at Israeli vehicles passing near Azzoun.

There has been an upward spiral in violence in the West Bank, with stepped-up Israeli military raids following a spate of Palestinian attacks.

Fears of escalation before the start of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover festival have prompted the US, Jordan and Egypt to appeal for calm.

People gather outside the Knesset on Thursday to protest against the Israeli government's controversial justice reform bill. AFP

Meanwhile, reservists in an Israeli Military Intelligence unit signed a petition in which they threatened to refuse to serve in the military in protest if the government presses ahead with controversial plans for judicial reform.

“We, the veterans of Unit 8200, have the honour to serve in the largest, most elite and most diverse unit in the Israeli army,” the reservists' message petition read.

“The disintegration of social cohesion and damage to Israel's economy, stability and image in the world will be the result of the expected abolition of the separation of powers and damage to the independence of the judiciary.

“We will not volunteer for a country that has unilaterally changed the basic social contract with its citizens.”

— With inputs from agencies