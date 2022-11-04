Antony Blinken calls for Egypt to release more political detainees ahead of Cop27

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised Egypt for freeing political detainees and urged the country to consider more pardons during a call with Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Thursday.

The pair also discussed climate change, just days before the start of the global climate summit, Cop27, in Egypt.

More than 90 world leaders including US President Joe Biden will be in the country for the summit, which takes place from November 6 to 18.

Mr Blinken welcomed the release of "significant numbers of political detainees" over the past few months, the state department said.

He "voiced support for additional such pardons and releases, as well as for steps to strengthen due process of law and protections for fundamental freedoms for all".

He said co-operation between the US and Egypt "is strengthened by tangible progress on human rights".

Mr Blinken and Mr Shoukry discussed shared efforts to advance regional peace, including support for elections in Libya.

They also spoke about dignity for Israelis and Palestinians.

Mr Biden will travel to Egypt to participate in the Cop27 climate summit on November 11, the White House said in late October.

“At Cop27, he will build on the significant work the United States has undertaken to advance the global climate fight and help the most vulnerable build resilience to climate impacts, and he will highlight the need for the world to act,” the White House said.