Biden to travel to Egypt for Cop27 and Asia for back-to-back summits

US President Joe Biden will travel to Egypt to participate in the Cop27 climate summit on November 11, the White House said on Friday, before heading to Asia for additional global gatherings.

“At Cop27, he will build on the significant work the United States has undertaken to advance the global climate fight and help the most vulnerable build resilience to climate impacts, and he will highlight the need for the world to act,” the White House said.

Mr Biden attended the last UN climate summit in November 2021, which took place in Glasgow in the UK. While there, he called for a decade of climate action.

After Cop27, he will travel to Cambodia from November 12-13 to participate in the annual US-Asean summit and then the East Asia Summit, the White House said.

After that, Mr Biden will visit Indonesia from November 13-16 to participate in the Group of 20 Leaders Summit, it added.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in recent weeks that Mr Biden has “no plans” to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the summit amid tension over oil production.

Both Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are expected to also attend the G20 event amid Moscow's war on its western neighbour.

“He has no intention to sit down with Vladimir Putin and that's where we are today,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

News agencies contributed to this report