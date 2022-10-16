Biden has no plans to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at G20

US President Joe Biden has "no plans" to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.

Mr Biden "has no plans to meet with the crown prince at the G20 summit," Mr Sullivan told CNN, following increased tensions between Washington and Riyadh over the Opec+ decision to cut oil production.

Opec+ — which includes Russia — announced it would slash its November output by two million barrels per day, its biggest production cut since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

Critics of the decision in Washington have framed it as a move that benefits Moscow as its war with Ukraine escalates. Riyadh and other Opec+ members have defended the decision as one that protected the bloc's economic interests amid a global inflation crisis and geopolitical instability.

"The Americans asked for our support when oil prices fell sharply," Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, told Al Arabiya on Wednesday, adding the Opec+ call was "purely economic, and it was taken unanimously by the member states" who took the "appropriate" decision.

Prince Faisal said Opec+ countries "seek to stabilise the market and achieve the interests of producers and consumers".

White House National Security spokesman John Kirby announced on Tuesday that Mr Biden was "re-evaluating" its bilateral relationship with Saudi Arabia in response to that cut, which led to a jump in oil prices ahead of critical US midterm elections.

"The president believes that we should review the bilateral relationship with Saudi Arabia and to take a look to see if that relationship is where it needs to be and that it is serving our national security interests," Mr Kirby told reporters in a Tuesday press call.

Mr Kirby added the White House was willing to engage with Congress as it re-thinks that relationship, just a day after Bob Menendez, the chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations committee, vowed to "freeze all aspects” of Washington's co-operation with Saudi Arabia and threatened to block all future weapons sales.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy are expected to attend this year’s G20 summit in Indonesia.