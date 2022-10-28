Rishi Sunak criticised for snubbing Cop27 climate summit

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been accused of a “massive failure of leadership” over his plans not to attend the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt next month.

Mr Sunak took office on Monday and has delayed an autumn fiscal statement to November 17 as he looks to tackle a cost-of-living crisis and restore credibility damaged in the short tenure of his predecessor Liz Truss.

Ms Truss was set to attend the UN climate conference in Sharm El Sheikh but Downing Street said on Thursday that Mr Sunak would instead focus on “pressing domestic commitments”.

“The UK will be fully represented by other senior ministers, as well as Cop26 president Alok Sharma,” said a Downing Street spokeswoman.

The spokeswoman added that Mr Sunak was “absolutely committed” to supporting the climate conference and denied the decision signalled a downgrading of climate change as a priority.

“We remain committed to net zero and to leading international and domestic action to tackle climate change,” she said. “The UK is forging ahead of many other countries on net zero.

“We will obviously continue to work closely with Egypt as the hosts of Cop27 and to make sure that all countries are making progress on the historic commitments they made at the Glasgow climate pact.”

No 10 also confirmed the demotion of the position of environment minister as Graham Stuart was reappointed to the role but stripped of his entitlement to attend Cabinet.

But Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised the prime minister, tweeting: “Britain showing up to work with world leaders is an opportunity to grasp. Not an event to shun.”

Shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband said: “This is a massive failure of climate leadership. We were the Cop26 hosts and now the UK prime minister isn’t even bothering to turn up to Cop27.

“What Rishi Sunak obviously fails to understand is that tackling the climate crisis isn’t just about our reputation and standing abroad, but the opportunities for lower bills, jobs and energy security it can deliver at home.”

Green MP Caroline Lucas said “shame on” Mr Sunak.

“The first test of leadership is to turn up. The new PM’s decision not to attend Cop27 makes a mockery of any government claims on continued climate leadership — and what a shameful way to end the UK’s Cop presidency.”

Gareth Redmond-King, at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, questioned if pulling out was a good decision by the new administration.

“The UK built a global reputation for leading on climate at Cop26, welcoming dozens of presidents and prime ministers to Glasgow,” he said.

“By not turning up to mark the end of the UK’s presidency year, is Sunak missing a trick? And what does it say to allies like the US, as well as to the British public who want the UK to show leadership on climate change?”

Rebecca Newsom, head of politics at Greenpeace UK, said the move suggests Mr Sunak does not take climate change “seriously enough”.

“The UK government is supposed to hand over the Cop presidency to their Egyptian counterparts at next month’s summit,” she said.

“For Rishi Sunak not to show up is like a runner failing to turn up with the baton at a crucial stage of the relay.”

It was announced earlier on Thursday that the prime minister and King Charles III will not be attending the Cop27 climate conference.

King Charles is not attending after palace and government officials decided the climate conference would not be the best place for the new head of state to make his first international appearance.

He is a known environmentalist and attended the Cop26 as Prince of Wales, but his place in Egypt has been in doubt since he became king.

Conservative minister Baroness Neville-Rolfe told Parliament on Thursday that the king’s presence at the conference is “a matter for the palace”.

She hailed his global reputation as an environmental campaigner and denied he had been barred from travelling.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverley and other ministers will be attending, she told the House of Lords.

“We are very fortunate our king is so globally identified with nature and tackling climate change,” she added.

Earlier, Labour peer Lord Dubs said: “Could the minister make it clear that, if the king wants to attend, he is welcome to do so?”

Lady Neville-Rolfe said: “His majesty is globally recognised, I think, for his foresight and leadership on climate and sustainability over five decades, well before these issues became mainstream.

“But the government does not comment on communications and advice between our prime minister and the monarch.”

By convention, all overseas official visits by members of the royal family are undertaken in accordance with advice from the government.

It is understood that, when he sought advice from the government, it was agreed that this would not be the right occasion for King Charles to make his first overseas visit as sovereign.