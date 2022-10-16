Man sets himself on fire in Egypt in protest over school books

An Egyptian man set himself on fire in a city north of Cairo on Sunday in a protest over school books.

The school had decided to deny the man's son the use of textbooks until they were paid for, local police and education officials said.

The father suffered light burns and was recovering in a hospital in the Nile Delta city of Kafr El Dawar, they said.

The man, who was not identified, set himself on fire at the local school directorate. Employees rushed to put the fire out, saving the man’s life, said the officials.

The headteacher of the primary school has been suspended and referred to a disciplinary committee for violating the education ministry’s directive on handing out textbooks to students regardless of whether they are paid for.

Saturday’s case of self-immolation is the latest in a series of violent or deadly incidents since the school year began in Egypt on October 2, when about 25 million students went back to class after the summer break.

One schoolgirl was killed and 15 were injured in a town near Cairo when their school staircase collapsed as they rushed up the stairs on the first day of school.

The next day, a schoolgirl fell from her school’s fourth-floor window in Cairo when she was chased by a teacher who wanted to punish her.

Last week, a girl who had been in a coma for seven days after her teacher hit her on the head with a wooden stick died in a town north of Cairo.

Although banned by law, physical punishment is not uncommon in state schools in Egypt, where many teachers use rulers, wooden sticks or even tree branches to hit students. Using their hands to slap or punch students is also common. Verbal insults are just as widespread.

Many of Egypt’s state schools suffer from decades of neglect. They are overcrowded, lack sufficient facilities and many of their buildings are in desperate need for renovation.

Authorities say 130 billion Egyptian pounds (about $700 million) are needed to build 250,000 new classes to end overcrowding at schools.