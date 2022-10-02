Seven girls hurt in school staircase collapse in Egypt

Seven Egyptian schoolgirls were injured when a staircase at a school partially collapsed on Sunday, the education ministry said.

The accident took place at a school in the town of Kirdasah, west of the capital Cairo.

The ministry blamed a stampede by the girls for the partial collapse of the staircase.

Education Minister Reda Hegazy has ordered an investigation into the accident, said a statement.

The 2022-23 school year began on Saturday and Sunday across the country, with about 25 million students returning to classes in nearly 50,000 schools after the summer break. Classes at private schools, which number around 9,000, began two weeks ago.

Many of Egypt’s state schools are overcrowded, lack sufficient facilities and their buildings desperately need to be renovated or overhauled. Authorities say 130 billion Egyptian pounds (about $700 million) are needed to build 250,000 classrooms and end overcrowding.

Pupils at a private Cairo school on the first day of classes after the summer break. EPA

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi recently responded to questions raised about his government’s spending priorities, arguing that while overhauling the school system was both important and desperately needed, Egyptians would not have tolerated resources going to education while they had no reliable electricity, roads and sufficient food supplies.

“We as people, as regular citizens on the streets, would not have stomached the consequences of placing the country’s entire limited resources on education,” he said.

Mr El Sisi has, since taking office in 2014, embarked on an ambitious drive to overhaul the economy and the country’s infrastructure. His government has built nearly two dozen new cities, including a new capital west of Cairo, an elaborate road network and new, cutting-edge transport modes running on clean energy.

The new term began amid an acute economic crisis caused, in large part, by the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war, with parents bitterly complaining about the rising cost of food and school supplies.

The Egyptian pound has depreciated by more than 20 per cent against the US dollar since March, causing steep price increases across the board in a country saddled with an annual $75 billion import bill. Inflation rose to about 14 per cent in August, the last month for which figures are available.

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El Sisi. EPA

Over the weekend, the price of six key items available to the 70 million Egyptians eligible to buy state subsidised food and other key supplies rose by between 5 and 20 per cent. These include cooking fat and oil, soap, white cheese and lentils.

Authorities say they are doing everything they can to shield poor and middle class Egyptians against the soaring energy and food costs on global markets. They have raised pensions and allowed millions to buy more food items at heavily subsidised prices. They have also given or increased monetary stipends to millions of vulnerable Egyptians.