Egyptian judge sentenced to death for killing TV presenter wife

A Cairo court has sentenced to death an Egyptian judge for the premeditated murder of his wife.

The sentence handed to Ayman Haggag is now pending on the opinion of the Grand Mufti, who is always consulted over the death penalty.

Ayman Haggag and his friend Hussein El Gharably were accused of killing TV presenter Shaimaa El Gamal, whose body was found buried in the garden of a remote villa on the outskirts of Cairo in June.

The Giza criminal court referred on Tuesday the case to the Grand Mufti, a necessary Egyptian legal procedure before issuing a death sentence. The religious opinion of the mufti is non-binding.

The next court hearing, when the final verdict is expected to be announced, is set for September 11.

The case of Ms El Gamal came to light when El Gharably confessed that he took part in the murder in exchange for money and led investigators to the victim’s burial site.

Haggag, a member of Egypt’s State Council, had reported his wife missing more than two weeks earlier. At that time, he said he had dropped her off in front of a mall in the affluent Sheikh Zayed district of Cairo and that she did not show up when they were supposed to meet afterwards.

However, El Gharably told prosecutors Haggag plotted to kill his wife after she blackmailed him by demanding money in exchange for not revealing “secrets”, the prosecutors said.

Court told of gruesome murder

A police investigation found that Haggag lured her to a remote farm in Giza, where he struck her with a pistol and strangled her to death with a piece of cloth as El Gharably held her. They buried her in a makeshift grave after dousing her body with nitric acid to distort her features.

DNA fingerprints of the defendants were detected on the cloth used to murder her and a forensic examination confirmed that the cause of death was strangulation.

Prosecutors said mobile phone signals of the defendants and the victim showed all three were close to a mobile phone mast near the farm on the day of the crime.

The prosecution established additional evidence based on the testimonies of 10 people, including the owner of a store from which the defendants bought spades and the corrosive liquid.

During the first hearing in the case, Haggag claimed that he killed Ms El Gamal in self-defence after she attacked him with a knife. But the prosecution dismissed such claims due to lack of evidence and said El Gharably’s confession contradicted that account.

Gender-based violence in the spotlight

It is one of several high-profile femicide cases that have taken place in Egypt in recent months, shining a spotlight on the issue of gender-based violence.

On June 19, university student Nayera Ashraf was stabbed to death by a classmate after she had rebuffed his romantic advances. A video of the murder in Mansoura, north of Cairo, was widely circulated on social media. Mohamed Adel confessed and was sentenced to death.

This month, university student Salma Bahgat was stabbed to death in the eastern Nile Delta city of Zagazig by a colleague whose marriage proposal she had rejected. The alleged killer Islam Mohamed was referred to a criminal court after confessing to prosecutors, in addition to 15 accounts of the attack by witnesses.