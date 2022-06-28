Death sentence for man found guilty of student Naira Ashraf's murder in Egypt

A man charged with murdering a university student in the Egyptian city of Mansoura last week has been sentenced to death by an Egyptian court.

Officials said Mohamed Adel’s case had been transferred to Egypt’s Grand Mufti, an integral part of death sentence proceedings.

Once the mufti grants approval, as he is expected to do, the final verdict will be announced during a trial on July 6, local news reported.

READ MORE Shock and grief grip Egyptian city following murder of university student

Millions of Egyptians have been following the case since graphic videos of Naira Ashraf's murder on a busy street in Mansoura were widely shared on social media.

The killing has shone a spotlight on the issue of gender-based violence in Egypt.

Adel’s first trial took place on Sunday and was broadcast live on TV and social media. In his testimony he showed little remorse for his crime and he blamed the incident on the way Ashraf's parents raised her, claiming that he was defending himself after the victim's family repeatedly harassed him.

The family denied all of Adel's claims in a lengthy interview with a popular Egyptian daily newspaper Al Watan also broadcast live on social media.

As head of the country’s highest authority on Islamic law, Egypt’s Grand Mufti has a ceremonial right to approve or reject judicial execution orders. Though his opinion is not binding, it remains a necessary formality of death sentence proceedings.